New 2020 census data released last week reveals that North Dakota and Richland County are becoming more diverse.
Richland County general facts
Richland County grew from 16,321 in 2010 to 16,529 in 2020, an increase of 208 people.
Richland County ranks ninth in the state for total population in 2020. The county’s diversity index — which represents the likelihood that two persons, chosen at random from the same area, belong to different race or ethnic groups — grew from 11.5 percent in 2010 to 20.6 percent in 2020.
The current breakdown of demographics of Richland County residents is:
• 89 percent white in 2020, down from 94.1 percent in 2010.
• 3.5 percent Hispanic or Latino in 2020, up from 1.7 percent in 2010.
• 3 percent two or more races, not Hispanic or Latino, in 2020.
Below are snapshots of information about different race and ethnic groups in Richland County and how their populations changed over the decade.
White population in Richland County
The white population in Richland County declined by 4.1 percent, or 633 people, from 2010 to 2020.
The white population in North Dakota grew by 6.7 percent over the decade. Richland County ranks 36th out of 53 counties for its white population.
North Dakota was only one of eight states to have its white population grow from 2010 to 2020. In the U.S., the white population declined by 8.6 percent, the first such decline in the country’s history.
Hispanic or Latino population in Richland County
The Hispanic or Latino population in Richland County increased by 111.8 percent —303 people — from 271 people in 2010 to 574 people in 2020.
Richland County ranks 13th out of 53 counties for its Hispanic or Latino population.
The Hispanic or Latino population in North Dakota grew by 148.1 percent over the decade. From 13,467 in 2010 to 19,954 in 2020.
In the U.S., the Hispanic or Latino population increased by 23 percent.
Black population in Richland County
The Black population in Richland County grew by 40.9 percent, or 45 total people, from 110 people in 2010 to 155 people in 2020.
Richland County ranks 15th out of 53 counties in the state for Black population.
In North Dakota, the Black population grew 236.5 percent from 7,960 in 2010 to 26,783 in 2020.
The Black population in the U.S. increased by 5.6 percent from 2010 to 2020.
American Indian and Alaska Native population in Richland County
The American Indian and Alaska Native population grew by 41.5 percent, or 137 people, from 330 people in 2010 to 467 people in 2020.
Richland County ranks 15th out of 53 for the American Indian or Alaska Native population in the state.
In North Dakota, the American Indian and Alaska Native population increased by 6.3 percent from 36,591 people in 2010 to 38,914 people in 2020, an increase of 2,323 people.
The population in the U.S. increased by 27.1 percent from 2010 to 2020.
Asian population in Richland County
The Asian population in Richland County grew by 45.5 percent from 88 people in 2010 to 128 people in 2020, an increase of 40 people.
The Asian population in Richland County ranks 12th out of 53 in North Dakota. The percentage change ranks 35th.
In North Dakota, the Asian population increased 91.2 percent from 6,909 people in 2010 to 13,213 people in 2020, an increase of 6,304.
In the U.S., the population increased by 35.5 percent.
Other races population in Richland County
The population of people who identify as other races in Richland County grew by 264.2 percent, from 67 people in 2010 to 244 people in 2020, an increase of 177 people.
The population of people who identify as other races in Richland County ranks nine out of 53 in North Dakota. In terms of percent change, the country ranks 17 out of 51.
In North Dakota, people who identify as other races increased 244.4 percent, from 3,509 people in 2010 to 11,382 people in 2020, an increase of 7,873.
The population grew by 46.1 percent overall in the U.S.
Two or more races population in Richland County
The population of people who identify as two or more races in Richland County grew by 203.8 percent, from 210 people in 2010 to 638 people in 2020, an increase of 428 people.
The population of people who identify as two or more races in Richland County ranks 26 out of 53 in North Dakota. In terms of percent change, the country ranks 41 out of 53.
In North Dakota, people who identify as two or more races increased 253.8 percent, from 11,853 people in 2010 to 41,940 people in 2020, an increase of 30,087.
The population grew by 275.7 percent overall in the U.S.
All populations experienced growth in Richland County except for the White population.
The data paints a picture of a state and county that are becoming more diverse, much like the rest of the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.