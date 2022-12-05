Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. This fourth and final installment looks at infrastructure changes in Richland County and some of its cities.

Oftentimes, change is small. Little things that grow to have a much larger impact yet go unnoticed. However, sometimes change is quite big and hard to not notice. It is covered in construction signs and blocked off roads. Here are some of the infrastructure changes to Richland County over the course of 2022.