Lidgerwood students got to enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday Nov. 16. This table of second graders knew quite a bit about Thanksgiving. From left to right: Colton Possehl, Grant Kohoutek, Ridley Stroehl, Kenley Vig.
It is Thanksgiving season, a time to think about everything we are thankful for. For this year’s Thanksgiving, local children talked about what Thanksgiving meant to them, how they celebrate it and what it is they are thankful for.
With a quick stop in Hankinson, I was able to learn more about why it is that we celebrate Thanksgiving. Plenty of children had great answers – being able to see family, being thankful and eating food were some popular ones. Fairmount first grader Piper Sittarich had a different answer, one that just makes sense.
Q: Why do we celebrate Thanksgiving?
A: “It is a tradition,” Sittarich said.
Q: What is a tradition?
A: “It is something you celebrate,” Sittarich said.
Q: How do you celebrate?
A: “Celebrate by throwing a party,” Sittarich said
One Hankinson first grader had a good idea of why they celebrate the fall holiday and it had everything to do with the food.
Q: Why do you celebrate Thanksgiving?
A: “Because we always want to have happiness in our bodies and bellies whenever we are with family and have food,” Hankinson first grader __ said.
Swinging over to Lidgerwood, I got the chance to speak to some students who were sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal. The cafeteria was serving mashed potatoes, stuffing pumpkin pie pudding and more. While I was there I got to talk to some of the kids about Thanksgiving meals.
Q: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: [while pointing to everything on her plate] “Mine is stuffing and this and this and this,” Lidgerwood first grader Scarlett Kackman said.
All that Thanksgiving food has to come from somewhere. Avery Krause, a first grader from Hankinson knew exactly how it was made, or at least knew one step.
Q: Do you guys help with the cooking?
A: “Yeah I help by cooking the turkey,” Krause said.
Q: How do you cook the turkey?
A: “I don’t know, I set the oven,” Krause said.
Not everyone celebrates in the same way. For some children, Thanksgiving celebrations are more than just a big meal with a nap afterwards.
Q: How do you celebrate Thanksgiving?
A: “Usually at Thanksgiving there are these little presents that we give that are hidden around the house and you write what you are thankful for and you put it on the Christmas tree,” Lidgerwood second grader Kenley Vig said.
A: “You get to eat and drink around Thanksgiving and you get to chill off work for Thanksgiving,” Fairmount first grader Marcus Gray Hawk said.
A: “I am celebrating my first Thanksgiving in Georgia. Most of my family members live there and we want to celebrate it there,” Fairmount first grader Jackie Perez said.
Whatever it is you are thankful for this Thanksgiving, remember to spend it with the ones you love and keep in mind why it is you celebrate.