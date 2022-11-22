It is Thanksgiving season, a time to think about everything we are thankful for. For this year’s Thanksgiving, local children talked about what Thanksgiving meant to them, how they celebrate it and what it is they are thankful for.

With a quick stop in Hankinson, I was able to learn more about why it is that we celebrate Thanksgiving. Plenty of children had great answers – being able to see family, being thankful and eating food were some popular ones. Fairmount first grader Piper Sittarich had a different answer, one that just makes sense.



