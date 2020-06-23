Chuck Klosterman makes it big

Wyndmere native and author Chuck Klosterman has built a large following in the past 20 years, but most North Dakotans don’t consider the breadth of his career. He has sold over one million books, interviewed everyone from Taylor Swift to Kobe Bryant, and is one of the most well known authors in the country.
“To me, growing up, the idea of selling a million books, I would have been like, that would be like a fantastical, unbelievable, unimaginable thing,” Klosterman said from his home in Portland, Oregon. “But now it’s happened and it’s interesting how little it has seemed to matter to almost everyone.”
Even his family doesn’t really process his national success.
“No one in my family really cares that much that I am a writer,” Klosterman said. “I have these six brothers and sisters and all the in-laws, I’m close to all of them, I get along with all of them. I love my family, but they talk to me exactly the same way as they did when I was in high school.”
Klosterman grew up on a family farm with his parents and siblings, but had no interest in farming.
“I was the third boy in my family, so my older brother was taking over the farm. If it wouldn’t have been him it would’ve been my second brother,” Klosterman said. “I was terrible at farming, I wasn’t that kind of person. When I was in high school I liked to play basketball, I liked to read, and I liked to sit in my bedroom and listen to heavy metal and those were the three things I was remotely good at.”
Klosterman spent his formative years in Wyndmere before he started his career at the Fargo Forum then moved on to Akron, Ohio where he worked as an arts critic for the Akron Beacon Journal. This is when he started writing his first book of non-fiction, “Fargo Rock City: A Heavy Metal Odyssey in Rural Nörth Daköta.”
An autobiographical book released in 2001 which chronicles how heavy metal and hair metal bands shaped his existence as a youth. The book propelled Klosterman into a literary celebrity and landed him a job at the now defunct Spin magazine.
“There are so many levels of celebrity – being the celebrity you attain as a writer is almost the kind of ideal celebrity,” Klosterman said. “Because, for the most part, the only people who recognize who you are, to some degree, (are) a fan of you, someone who legitimately engages with your work.”
Success made Klosterman’s ideas and criticisms carry more weight. His conversational style creates a projection of how he can relate to people through his writing.
“Obviously my life is much different than it was 20 years ago. Prior to my first book being released it seemed like no one really cared what I thought about anything,” Klosterman said. “No on seemed to care what my opinion was on any given band, or television show, or a political figure or an athlete, they didn’t care that much before the work I did was perceived as successful.”
Now as a successful author, he has become a go-to authority as a cultural critic.
“After you achieve a degree of success, it’s like people cared too much, like anything I say can be perceived as interesting,” Klosterman said. “But anything I say can be seen as interesting. People ask me something inherently based on the assumption, ‘well you’re kind of famous for this, so what do you say about this.’.”
There was a time around 1994 or 1995 while Klosterman was working at the Fargo Forum when he had ambition in what he was doing. He wanted to do things that he imagined would be successful, he said.
“The person who I was is who I am,” Klosterman said. “That’s the point where I am now. I don’t have anymore deeper ambitions to be more successful. The only thing that interests me anymore is getting better at writing books, and writing books that accurately reflect the ideas in my mind.”
Klosterman began writing “Fargo Rock City” in 1996 and didn’t really know where or how to start, so he bought a personal computer while working at the Akron Beacon Journal, conceiving it at night.
“I had no idea how to write a book, didn’t know how to publish a book or anything like that,” Klosterman said. “I didn’t think it would get published. I mean I hope it would, but I had no idea how that would happen, but it did get published and everything about my life changed.”
Insecurity about his writing has always been a problem for Klosterman, he explained. He believes that if he could go back and rewrite his books he could do a better job. When asked if he looks at his past work and feels good about what he has published he said.
“Always, I don’t feel really good about anything I have ever published. Like that’s part of it, you just have to accept that. The kind of person who looks back at their own writing and is shocked at how good it is, that’s a bad writer. Because that means they’re not intellectually evolving.”
Although by 2014 Klosterman had published a number of non-fiction and fiction books which received positive critical attention and the awards that came along with that, he didn’t feel successful as a writer until 2014, when he interviewed former Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.
“The deal with the Jimmy Page piece was, as a rock critic, I’ve had a lot of different jobs, and the idea that I’m going to interview Jimmy Page, in London, about Led Zeppelin. I did think to myself this is the apex.” he said. “Now I am writing about one of my favorite bands, the most important guy in that band, about the exact same music that made me a fan of him.”
Despite achieving massive success he carries North Dakota with him wherever he lives.
“I love that I grew up in North Dakota, I love it. I graduated in 1990 and I think it was the class of 1987, I went to the graduation and the speaker was (then State Tax Commissioner) Heidi Heitkamp and I don’t remember anything about her speech except for one line, she said, ‘In your life you’ll graduate from this school or whatever and no matter where you go or what you do if somebody asks you where you’re from you’ll always say North Dakota.’ and at the time I didn’t know what that means, but I lived in New York for 15 years and still, when asked where I’m from I would always say I live in New York, but I’m from North Dakota. I will never not mention that in my life, that I’m from North Dakota,” Klosterman said.
