Churches merge

When local towns were first established, one of the first things built would be a church. Local places of worship have deep roots in communities, yet as communities got smaller, congregations did as well.
“The farms have gotten bigger, the families have gotten smaller and some of those smaller community churches have become quite close, but also small,” Pastor Matthew Tooman said. “I sometimes say the bigger the tractor, the smaller the church.”
On April 2, First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount, which has stood since 1942, became a dual parish with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, a staple of the community since 1900.
The decision to merge came after over a year’s search for a new pastor in Fairmount.
“In our church body, in order to be a church you have to have a pastor or you have to be pursuing a pastor. I have been helping First English with their vacancy for the last year and a half or so,” Tooman said.
Tooman is the circuit visitor for the local region. As part of this role, he helps churches that lack pastors to find them so that they can remain operational.
“We have 10 churches in the region, I kind of help out with vacancies and help to supply pastors to vacancies when they occur. This one was kind of a tough nut to crack,” Tooman said.
The search for a new pastor at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount used many strategies to secure the church’s future. There was an attempt to establish a tri-parish, calls to the local circuit for a pastor and a variety of other methods tried, however, when things didn’t work out, Tooman suggested forming a dual parish with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.
After a vote by the congregations, the two churches became a dual parish.
“I have been operating as their (First English Lutheran Church) pastor for the last year and a half anyway. So in many respects it doesn’t change anything. We kind of arranged it that way in our agreement, that things look pretty similar,” Tooman said.
Each Saturday, Tooman goes to First English Church in Fairmount to do their 4 p.m. service, then on Sunday morning, Tooman does a service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.
“Nothing really changes, but my mindset has changed. I am their pastor now. That has meaning with regard to my relationship with the people there at First English,” Tooman said. “If I were to leave, the two congregations would have to work together to find a pastor to serve both congregations.”
Even if Tooman were to leave his position he would be hopeful for the congregations.
“Some of those smaller congregations are tenacious. They don’t give up easily. They just don’t give up,” Tooman said. “The people in Fairmount and in the region, they need God's word.”