Churches merge
Pastor Tooman is now the pastor for both churches, after acting as the pastor in Fairmount for over a year.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

When local towns were first established, one of the first things built would be a church. Local places of worship have deep roots in communities, yet as communities got smaller, congregations did as well.

“The farms have gotten bigger, the families have gotten smaller and some of those smaller community churches have become quite close, but also small,” Pastor Matthew Tooman said. “I sometimes say the bigger the tractor, the smaller the church.”



