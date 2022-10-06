Danielle DeFries was selling ice cream from the Frost-Bites Frozen Treats truck in Hankinson on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The truck spent summer evenings driving up and down every block in Breckenridge, Wahpeton and Hankinson.
The bright pink interior of the truck welcomes people to try one of the many different kinds of ice cream served at Frost-Bites Frozen Treats Treats. Just inside the back is a large freezer, filled with an assortment of goodies.
A big bright truck, a gently jubilant song and a lot of sweet treats. Seeing an approaching ice cream truck can put a smile on the face of any child, and many adults, too. For Frost-Bites Frozen Treats truck owners Cole and Danielle DeFries, seeing these smiles is part of why they do it.
The DeFries took over Frost-Bites Frozen Treats in May of this year from the previous owners. Since then, they have been selling ice cream to children and adults all around the area. While the job isn’t full time, it does help bring in a bit more income.
“My friend, he posted on their Facebook page that they were done doing it so I contacted him. I have always wanted to have some sort of small business. My wife is a nurse and I work as a farmer full time. In the summer months I am working but not super busy and she works mornings. I figured it was perfect because it wouldn’t interfere with our full-time jobs,” Cole DeFries said.
According to DeFries, the previous owners had run the truck as a hobby, whereas the DeFries are looking at it more as a part time job. The job seems to have been a success, after only one season of selling ice cream the DeFries are looking at expanding their business.
“I hemmed and hawed about it because I don’t want to be too big that I can’t focus on my full time job. It isn’t a sure thing that we are expanding, but it is in the works. If we don’t do it this summer it will probably be the next summer,” DeFries said.
The idea to expand came after DeFries’ mother, who lives in Fargo, suggested opening a new truck in the city. DeFries’ mother works at a school in Fargo and wanted to see a truck open up in her area.
When in an industry known for making people happy, seeing folks smile can be one of the most rewarding parts.
“I like seeing the kids smile, I have always had a soft spot for kids. My husband likes the extra money, I like the kids, so we make a good couple. We make it work together,” Danielle DeFries said.
While ice cream trucks are often associated with children, Frost-Bites Frozen Treats serves all sorts of different customers. One of their most popular sales points is going to businesses.
“Being able to see smiles, especially the businesses we serve, seeing the smile on the employee's face is super rewarding. Their employers brought in ice cream, you can’t help but smile. And seeing smiles on their faces you could tell they feel appreciated,” Cole DeFries said.
In regards to their own business, the DeFries' are wrapping up their season as the cold fall weather kicks in. While they are still planning on going to events, they made their last public stop in Hankinson on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
“I think it has been really good. Obviously you have your good days and your not so good days. When the sun is out it’s great. When it is not so nice out it is not so fun to be out. But people still buy ice cream,” Danielle DeFries said.
According to Cole DeFries, they have seen an outpouring of support from the community. DeFries would like to thank everyone who has come out to try some Frost-Bites Frozen Treats ice cream.
