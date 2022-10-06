A big bright truck, a gently jubilant song and a lot of sweet treats. Seeing an approaching ice cream truck can put a smile on the face of any child, and many adults, too. For Frost-Bites Frozen Treats truck owners Cole and Danielle DeFries, seeing these smiles is part of why they do it.

The DeFries took over Frost-Bites Frozen Treats in May of this year from the previous owners. Since then, they have been selling ice cream to children and adults all around the area. While the job isn’t full time, it does help bring in a bit more income.



Tags

Load comments