The crows nest is a structure that sits along the home-team sideline at the Wyndmere football field. The building acts as storage and a place for announcers. The new position has given a bit more space on the sidelines and lined it up with the 50 yard line.
The Wyndmere Lidgerwood Co-op board held their annual meeting, Wednesday, May 17, to review developments and maintain aspects of the co-op.
The Wyndmere Football field has had the “crows nest," the sideline building, moved to better align with the field and provide extra space on the sidelines. Additionally, Wyndmere Athletic Director Scott Strenge said money has been donated by the Anderson Family to put up a second scoreboard across the field from the current scoreboard.
Reflooring of the Wyndmere gym may be on the horizon. The current gym is aged and still says “Warriors,” Wyndmere’s mascot before the co-op was created with Lidgerwood. A timeline has not been set as discussion on the topic continues.
The board expressed excitement about the three-class system that will be implemented for basketball and will likely be implemented for volleyball too. Board members hope the balanced competition this system provides will entice students to return to athletic activities.
A .50 cent raise was put in place for bus drivers during sporting events. This brings the total pay to $18 an hour. This aligns with the pay offered by surrounding schools.
With many expenses in athletic programs, the board looked for ways of offsetting costs.
The co-op currently uses HUDL, a service which provides access to stat tracking, game film and live streams of games. While the program charges around $2,400 per sport, the program is necessary, according to Strenge.
“This is a system that we have to use. We don’t really have a say. But we need it if we want our teams to be able to watch film from other schools,” Strenge said.
HUDL provides a live streaming service for games. In these livestreams, advertising space is available. The board is looking into use of this advertising space to offset costs.
While the board did go over plenty of changes, they also decided a few things would remain the same. There will be no changes to activity prices going into next year. As well, teams will continue with their current home game arrangement. Each team will switch between schools during different seasons, while ensuring they play at least one game in the other school.