The Wyndmere and Lidgerwood school boards each voted at separate meetings to accept Hankinson into their co-op for girls basketball.
Votes cast Monday, June 27, included Wyndmere voting 4-1 in favor and Lidgerwood voting 3-2 in favor.
The request for Hankinson to join Wyndmere-Lidgerwood for girls basketball came as a result of low enrollment numbers in the Hankinson program.
The inclusion of Hankinson would act as a new program and an extension of the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood co-op for only the sport of girls basketball.
“We are just co-oping girls basketball so it would be a new co-op in that realm. You have to look at it as Wyndmere-Lidgerwood is one. If we would dissolve the co-op, then it would just remove Hankinson,” Wyndmere School Board President Chris Bosche said.
Approving the proposal came after a month of discussion on proposed stipulations.
In a previous joint meeting, both school boards voted on the same matter. At that time, the proposal failed with Wyndmere voting 1-4 for inclusion and Lidgerwood voting 5-0 for inclusion.
The change in votes came after the addition of new stipulations which were discussed at a June 20 co-op board meeting. This meeting was attended by the schools’ superintendents and multiple members from both school boards.
At this June 20 meeting, new stipulations were added, including one regarding enrollment limits, one concerning North Dakota High School Activities Association guidelines and one regarding the rehiring of coaches.
Wyndmere Superintendent Anthony Morrison said it was the inclusion of the last stipulation that changed votes in Wyndmere.
“There were some internal things that the school board wanted to see done. Especially the portion based on that job opening up,” Morrison said.
The stipulation referring to the hiring of coaches in the final proposal is listed as Stipulation No. 5.
“The Wyndmere and Lidgerwood AD’s [athletic directors] will be in charge of hiring coaches and scheduling games for the girls basketball co-op. All interested coaches will need to apply for a coaching position. If participants warrant it, there will be three coaching positions available: varsity, junior varsity and c-squad. If there isn’t a c-squad team, there will not be a C-squad coach,” the stipulation states.
Stipulation No 5. was included after discussion regarding Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s current head coach Erin Bohnenstingl.
A survey had been sent out to the public between May 25 and June 1. This survey gave community members the opportunity to express if they would like for there to be a co-op or not and why.
The survey received 107 responses with around 20% of responses citing Bohnenstingl, or the coaching staff in general, as a reason why they are against the co-op.
These responses were echoed when survey results were discussed June 9 by both boards.
“I had an adage when I was growing up that if you have a mess in the house you don’t invite other people over. We have got some things to clean up before we give other people the opportunity instead of our own girls,” Wyndmere School Board member Andrea Haugen said.
After these sentiments were discussed, proposed revisions were made on June 20. At this meeting, a statement was made by Bohnenstingl concerning the future of her position as head coach and the accusations of player mistreatment made in the survey and by board members.
“In all the years of working for the schools and in this co-op I have never felt so betrayed and unsupported as I have this year from the Wyndmere athletic department and the school board ... The majority of those negative comments about me are coming from Wyndmere community members and Wyndmere parents. My question would be how do they know what is being said or discussed on a daily basis when their child is not even part of the varsity or junior varsity girls basketball program,” Bohnenstingl said.
While the inclusion of the coaching staff stipulation caused three votes on the Wyndmere board to switch to yes, the same stipulation caused two members of the Lidgerwood board to vote against the proposal.
“I felt the board was entering a point of micromanaging. I don’t know if we were crossing a line of too much involvement,” Lidgerwood Board President Sadie Siemieniewski said.
Siemieniewski was one of two Lidgerwood board members whose vote changed from yes to no between the June 9 vote and the June 27 vote. The other no vote in Lidgerwood came from board member Olivia Stenvold.
“My no vote was because I didn’t feel that this new co-op warranted hiring or re-hiring coaches,” Stenvold said.
The included stipulation is in regards to how coaching staff will be hired, however the removal of the current coaching staff may occur by other means.
Coaching staff for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood sports are hired on one season contracts. Once the season is over the contract expires. If the Athletic Directors would like to keep their coach they will offer the position back to that coach before opening up applications to the public.
“Because we are adding another school in the co-op we thought it would be just to open it up to see if Hankinson wanted a coach. We just want to be fair to everybody,” Bosche said.
The athletic directors for Wyndmere and Lidgerwood have not offered the position to Bohnenstingl to return next year, however, Bohnenstingl will be allowed to apply for the job alongside anyone else who may apply.
Since the vote passed in both boards, the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood co-op has decided to send the proposal for the co-op between Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Hankinson for girls basketball to Hankinson for that board to discuss.
The Hankinson School Board is set to vote on whether to accept or reject the proposal on Monday, July 18. Hankinson has already declined the offer to form a co-op with Richland 44.
“This has torn a couple schools apart and I just hope we can put together a team that the girls are proud to play for,” Bosche said, “I just hope we can move forward and put this behind us.”
