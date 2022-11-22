Coaching changes in the Twin Towns Area

Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. The second installment looks at coaching changes at area schools.
Coaching changes have hit the Twin Towns Area in the past 12 months, putting new faces at the helm of several programs. In this article, we take a look at four leaders hoping to make a mark as head coaches in Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
NDSCS Baseball — Jonathan Reinebold
On June 29, 2022, the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Athletic Department announced the hiring of Jonathan Reinebold as the second Head Baseball Coach since the program was reestablished in 2019.
Reinebold comes to NDSCS with decades of baseball experience, both as a student athlete and a coach. He has coached at the youth, high school and collegiate levels in the United States, Japan and Europe.
“Reinebold is highly qualified and has extensive coaching experience, but his lifetime of leadership in the United States Military sets him apart. The accumulation of all his experiences and leadership should be invaluable to NDSCS, the baseball program and the entire athletic department,” NDSCS Athletic Director Stu Engen said.
Reinebold, originally from Indiana, set offensive and defensive records for the state while playing for his father, Jim Reinebold, at South Bend Clay High School. Reinbold is a 1986 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He was a four-year starter and received all conference accolades while at West Point. He has a master’s degree in Applied Sports Psychology and earned his Certified Mental Performance Consulting credentials from the Association for Applied Sports Psychology.
“I appreciate the opportunity to build upon the solid foundation laid by my predecessor, Chris Kappes. I look forward to seeing where we — the players, support staff, administration, fans and coaches — can take this program in the future. I want this team to be exciting to watch,” Reinebold said.
NDSCS provided the above information in the form of a press release.
Breckenridge Boys Basketball — Jordan Christensen
On May 18, 2022, Jordan Christensen was approved by the Breckenridge School Board as the new head coach of the Cowboys varsity basketball team. Christensen isn’t new to the program, however, having served as an assistant for the past several seasons. Christensen is an educator at Breckenridge Public Schools and played high school basketball for the Cowboys.
Christensen will take over for Stevin Lipp, who resigned after two seasons in which the Cowboys went 18-27. Lipp led Breckenridge to a 13-7 record and one playoff win in his first season in 2020-21.
“I’d like to thank Coach Lipp for everything he did for Cowboy Basketball. I’m honored and excited to have this opportunity, but it’s time to get to work,” Christensen said. “Basketball always has a way of rewarding the hardest workers, and we have a great group of hard working young men coming back. It’s a group of kids that the community will have a lot of fun following next winter. Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy.”
Christensen has extensive basketball coaching experience as a junior varsity frontman and has filled in on an interim basis for multiple high school games. He currently serves as the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the varsity football team.
NDSCS Football — Fernando Reese
Fernando Reese made the move from head coach of the Tri-State Tigers football team to running backs coach at NDSCS. Reese has been a big part of the 9-1 Wildcats season, seamlessly managing a deep running back room with plenty of mouths to feed.
The ‘Cats average 180 yards rushing per game under the direction of Reese. Eight different runners have scored a touchdown this season and the chemistry between teammates has been vital to keeping opponents off balance, because they never know which ball carrier will take the rock on game day. Six different backs have logged at least 25 carries, showing a great ability by Reese to develop capable rushers up and down the depth chart.
Wahpeton Volleyball — Dominique Richels
On May 12, 2022, Wahpeton Public Schools announced the hiring of Dominique Richels as the Lady Huskies Head Volleyball Coach for the 2022-23 sports season.
Richels, whose maiden name is Schuler, grew up in the Twin Towns area and excelled as a volleyball and basketball player at Breckenridge High School. In her senior season at Fargo Shanley, she was an all-state selection. Richels played college basketball at North Dakota State College of Science and University of Sioux Falls.
Richels took over for Addie Vancura, who coached the Lady Huskies for the past five seasons, inheriting a program coming off a 5-27 season in 2021-22. The results were virtually identical in Richels’ first season, as Wahpeton posted a 6-27 record and missed the EDC playoffs. Her enthusiasm and positivity on the bench led to promising returns at the tail end of the season, including a victory on Parents Night over Grand Forks Central.