Coaching changes in the Twin Towns Area
Coaches Dominique Richels, Fernando Reese, Jordan Christensen and Jonathan Reinebold.

Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. The second installment looks at coaching changes at area schools.

Coaching changes have hit the Twin Towns Area in the past 12 months, putting new faces at the helm of several programs. In this article, we take a look at four leaders hoping to make a mark as head coaches in Breckenridge-Wahpeton.



