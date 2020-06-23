COIVD-19 recovery: The Black Pelican is bouncing back

The Black Pelican in Wyndmere was known for its dine in, take out and due to COVID-19, curbside delivery.
Owner Ted Mauch revolves the menu to keep things different and fresh. When Mauch was renovating The Black Pelican, they didn’t have the kitchen open for eight months. Now it’s fully functional and one of two places to eat in Wyndmere – the other is Beyond Ice Cream.
The bar and restaurant started to turn a profit when they renovated the kitchen. This was a lengthy process involving removing walls, taking out the boiler system, taking the chimney out and pushing a wall out four feet.
“We remodeled and put in everything new with some used equipment,” Mauch said.
As small businesses return, The Black Pelican is hoping to provide summer entertainment, along with food and drinks.
By the back patio there is an enclosed tractor trailer which opens at the side for bands to perform, but due to COVID-19, social distancing may play a role in whether or not the entertainment will resume in July. But Mauch is hopeful that the bar will still hold summer concerts.
Despite this The Black Pelican still has drinks and food and is slowly recovering from the pandemic.
“We basically want status quo. Our food dropped off, so to speak. We were doing about 600-plus take outs a week, just by that number of take out containers we were going through,” Mauch said. “We do pizzas on Sunday, sliders on Monday, burger Thursday, we were doing prime rib on Saturday and we never cut down on prime rib.”
During the pandemic, Mauch only lost two employees and was able to keep his kitchen staff.
“My kitchen manager started when he was about 14 and was self taught. He worked for some really big places,” Mauch said. “He learned the ropes and now I basically give him full control of the kitchen.”
Mauch and Jacob Quinn, the kitchen manager, work together to come up with new ideas.
“I’ll try it and if I like it lets go for it,” Mauch said.
Quinn does all of the hiring in the kitchen. He also manages the high schoolers who work in the kitchen.
“It’s a very easy work place back there,” Mauch said. “But when we’re busy, let’s go.”
Quinn is very particular when it comes to food preparation. He shows the employees how it’s done, how he wants everything put together and it’s learn by doing.
The kitchen staff uses cheat sheets on how pizzas, salads, wings, and how other foods should be prepared, Mauch explained.
Mauch makes his own briskets, shaved pork, and anything that’s smoked is processed at Bridgeport Meats, which he has owned for over 20 years.
Like most restaurants and bars, the COVID-19 has negatively affected The Black Pelican, but Mauch is optimistic.
