Colfax solar farm project moving forward

The Richland County Commission was given an update regarding the planned Flickertail Solar Project near Colfax at the Tuesday, Nov. 10 board meeting.
The solar farm is a 350-megawatt solar project that will provide power to approximately 100,000 homes. Currently there are no plans for energy storage on-site. Savion, which currently has 130 solar projects in various stages of development in 26 states, is developing the project.
The project is a bigger undertaking compared to Savion’s other solar projects which range from 100 to 150 megawatts, Savion Development Director Mark Mauersberger said.
Work on the project began in 2018. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and under ideal conditions would take nine months to complete, he said.
“We're working on due diligence right now, which is called de-risking and fatal flaw analysis to make sure that there's no protective butterflies or other cultural significance like stone circles ... those types of things,” Mauersberger said.
The company is currently leasing land from nearby landowners which will total approximately 3,000 acres for the project in Richland County.
The permanent boundaries of the project are still shifting as Savion works on lease agreements with landowners, Mauersberger said.
"We will start just to the east of Colfax. The project will move to the north and then to the west and finally south. It will in essence be an upside down horseshoe around the city of Colfax leaving the land to the south open. We will be following proposed setbacks from the city of a quarter to half mile," Leasing Consultant Dennis Beck said.
The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the area during construction and two to three permanent jobs once the plant is complete, Mauersberger said.
“So wherever the expertise exists, they’ll [the general contractor] will hire locally, they'll get their aggregate locally or concrete locally, because that's just cheaper,” he said.
The tax benefits of the project for Richland County are unknown at this time, but Mauersberger said he’s expecting to receive the dollar amount soon.
Commissioner Tim Campbell expressed concerns about environmental impacts with regards to deer in the area, whose movement would be impeded by fencing around the project.
Mauersberger said Savion will be conducting an environmental impact assessment of the project as it moves forward.
Solar energy works by utilizing photovoltaic panels which convert sunlight into electricity. An inverter converts DC electricity to AC which will then be distributed to the Minnkota power lines which brings power to homes and businesses.
North Dakota ranks 52nd in the United States for solar energy with 0 percent of the state’s electricity being produced by solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Only 41 homes are powered by solar.
In 2019, 34 percent of North Dakota’s electricity came from renewable sources, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). More than tripling the amount produced a decade earlier in 2009. After coal fired plants, wind turbines are the second largest generator of energy in North Dakota, producing 27 percent of the state's energy in 2019.
North Dakota ranks third in energy use per capita in the United States, due in part to its large industrial sector, according to a different EIA study.
Mauersberger said as the project continues meetings with the county commission and public comment periods will become more frequent.
“There’s a very robust permitting process for the state,” he said. “And they’ll have a local public hearing near the project and at that point any residents that want to express that they don’t want the project, opponents of the project, can have their voice heard. And also folks that support the project … can have their voice be heard as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.