Communities building spec home to attract residents

Small communities are taking risks to attract new residents.
Those risks are the product of dwindling populations, so the idea is to build infrastructure such as housing, grocery stores or convenience stores to draw a larger population to towns that are on the cusp losing their populace to larger metropolitan areas.
Hankinson and Lidgerwood are attempting to boost their economic development through the building and selling of speculation or “spec” homes. Spec homes are houses constructed with the assumption that they will sell either before or after they’re built.
The construction and sale of these homes is under the supervision of a group of investors called the Hankinson Development Corporation. In Lidgerwood, a group of 10 investors are financing the development of spec homes with the Richland Jobs Authority.
“The goal is to spur economic development through housing,” Loan Officer Brian J. Baldwin, Lincoln State Bank, Hankinson, said. “Lidgerwood hasn’t had a new home built for a number of years.”
The population of Lidgerwood as of the last census was roughly 660 residents. Baldwin also hopes to build a grocery store in Lidgerwood with the Progressive Development Corporation.
“The research I have done
on my own, where population wise we are kind of on the bubble,” Baldwin said, “there are towns bigger than us that don’t have a grocery store. But there are several towns smaller than us who have a grocery store.”
In Hankinson, lots and streets were built specifically for the spec houses. Two of the spec houses were sold before they were completed. The third is built and ready for sale, and two other individuals have built on the lots. In Hankinson two spec homes were being built simultaneously.
Buying a spec home makes the process of buying a piece of real estate easier, Baldwin explained.
“You go through the whole process of getting permits and everything and they don’t have to take out a construction loan,” Baldwin said. “The homeowner can come into the house and get permanent financing and a 30 mortgage.”
The process of buying a spec home is easier on the potential homeowner. The spec house in Lidgerwood has financiers handling the construction and the initial financing, and the homeowner only has to get pre-approved for the mortgage. But there is a downside when building a spec home.
“You are taking a risk on the spec home the risk is that you don’t have a buyer when you start,” Baldwin said. “You make it attractive to as many people as possible and then you have to promote and sell it.”
In Lidgerwood a group of 10 people, called the Lidgerwood Housing Group, each contributed $5,000 to sell the property and when that property is sold, they will continue to build. They have also considered renovating existing properties in Lidgerwood. In the 70’s there was a big building boom due to those retired from agriculture, but since the population has dwindled.
“We haven’t had a lot of economic development for a while,” Baldwin said. “But in the last year and a half with the day care opening the spec home being built, and the donations and fundraising, and the grocery store we are trying to get done before summer.” The towns of Hankinson and Lidgerwood are using these methods to rebuild and renovate.
The spec home in Lidgerwood is available. It is a bi-level, four-bedroom, three-bath, attached to a two-stall garage with an asking price of $239,900.
