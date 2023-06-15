While the Lidgerwood Community Club is best known for its involvement with Lidgerwood Heritage Days, the day-long, city-wide celebration that takes place annually, that is not all that they do.
“We have used our money to reshingle shelters, we have given money to the daycare. There are a lot of different things. ‘Everybody always wants to know, what are you raising money for?’ Sometimes it is nothing in particular, but then you have the money for when somebody comes asking,” LCC president Wanda Lesner said.
Community support is the name of the game for the LCC, whether it is putting on events to get people to come together or funding projects and community efforts, the LCC is there for Lidgerwood.
“A large portion of a lot of what we do end up being used for the games and the things in the park for Heritage Days. Though additionally, like with this burger night, we are donating $2,000 to the golf course in addition to whatever the proceeds are tonight,” Lesner said.
Six years ago, Lesner noticed Lidgerwood Heritage Days wasn’t living up to what she felt it could be. She remembers games and celebrations in her youth, but when she found herself not even taking the day off of work to enjoy the celebration, she realized there was more to do more.
“Heritage Days, sometimes I wouldn’t even take off work. I would do the parade, maybe head back to work. The museum did its thing and there wasn’t much else going on in town. I was like seriously, why aren’t we doing more, why can’t we? One day, I walked up and down the street to the businesses,” Lesner said. “When I was in school we had something called Cardinal Capers where each class would prepare a carnival game. I went to the businesses and asked them, ‘Can you provide some kind of carnival game?’”
Now, Lidgerwood Heritage Days is the biggest celebration in town. People come from all over the area to enjoy these carnival games, food, music and more. It is community efforts like this that make the LCC a vital part of the community.
“It keeps people in town. They keep coming back, they keep visiting. Especially in the summertime. This is what a small community is all about, bringing everything together,” LCC member Richard Miksche said.
In order to get funding for projects and donations, the community club puts on smaller events. These help bring people together and ensure that the group has the funding to support local projects.
“It is good to get the community out and about and involved with everybody. It is good to see everybody come out and visit with each other,” Lesner said.
On Wednesday, June 14, the LCC hosted a burger night. They cooked burgers, hot dogs, fries, onion rings and more. The money raised at the event went towards supporting the Lidgerwood Golf Course.
“You get to see friends you have never seen for some time and get some good food. We come out as often as we can, whenever things happen,” Burger Night attendant Karen Anderson said.
From June until the end of the summer, the LCC will be serving food for Lidgerwood Cruise night. Cruise night is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to bring their prize vehicles to main street on the first Thursday of each month to enjoy some food and check out other cars.
Lidgerwood Heritage Days, takes place the fourth Saturday of July — this year, it'll be held July 22.