While the Lidgerwood Community Club is best known for its involvement with Lidgerwood Heritage Days, the day-long, city-wide celebration that takes place annually, that is not all that they do.

“We have used our money to reshingle shelters, we have given money to the daycare. There are a lot of different things. ‘Everybody always wants to know, what are you raising money for?’ Sometimes it is nothing in particular, but then you have the money for when somebody comes asking,” LCC president Wanda Lesner said.