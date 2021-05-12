The death of Wyatt Mogren, a 15-year-old freshman at Lidgerwood High School, was mourned by community members who filled the Lidgerwood Public School Gymnasium Wednesday, May 12.
School and events were canceled for the day as members of the community attended Mogren’s funeral service. Mogren died in a car accident in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 8.
A tractor fitted with pictures of Mogren and balloons stood outside. The entrance to the activity center was filled with photos and items of Mogren's and objects that symbolized his hobbies and interests.
Pastor Harvey Henderson led the funeral service and music was provided by Curt Brownlee and Janeen Kohl.
“The sting of death is here in our midsts, look around. It’s written on our faces, our hearts literally ache within us and we wonder if the tears will ever stop. Words could hardly express the depth of our grief,” Henderson said.
Mogren was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Jan 10, 2006. He was a member of the Lidgerwood FFA chapter and Lidgerwood Archery team. Mogren enjoyed hunting and fishing with family members. He also enjoyed farm work.
“When we lose a spouse we become a widow or a widower. When we are young and lose our parents we become an orphan, but our language fails us when we lose a child, a grandchild, a great grandchild. What are we then? No one word could describe our condition,” Henderson said.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service. A reception was held at Legion Hall following the service.
In a post on the Lidgerwood Public School website, Superintendent Chris Bastian said Mogren will be greatly missed by the community.
A GoFundMe for the family has raised $13,640 for funeral expenses and costs associated with the accident.
Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-mogren-family-in-this-difficult-time?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
“Let us pray for our brother Wyatt … Lord you consoled Martha and Mary in their distress, draw near to us who mourn for Wyatt and dry the tears of those who weep, hear us Lord …” Henderson said.
