Construction of new store expected soon in Lidgerwood

Lidgerwood is edging closer to having its own grocery store again.
In November 2018, the Lidgerwood Market was filled with smoke so thick firefighters couldn’t see their hands 2 inches from their faces. Since that Wednesday morning fire, residents have not had a grocery store.
While the town has two convenience stores where basic staples can be purchased, the closest grocery store is in Hankinson, 15 miles away. An independent group that works to promote economic development in the community is working to change that.
The Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation (LPDC) purchased the lot of the old grocery store with the intent to secure that site to bring a new grocery store into town.
“At that time we had the idea to raise local funds to try and build a new building with new equipment and lease it to a store operator – someone that has the experience and we would be the landlord while someone else operates it,” President of LPDC Brian Baldwin said.
The idea began in the middle of 2019 and the LPDC started fundraising in late fall and early winter. They went on a capital campaign, searching out local residents to share their plan and intention of a new store. They additionally held public meetings to share their ideas and ask for donations. However, the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 interrupted their fundraising and it was not able to pick back up again until a few months later.
At that same time in June a 1 percent sales tax, promoted as economic development, was on a ballot for the City of Lidgerwood. The tax passed and the City Council was able to allocate $270,000 to go towards the construction of the building and equipment for the grocery store.
“It was the sales tax that kind of got us up to our threshold where we felt confident to go ahead and begin the construction of our project,” Baldwin said.
The LPDC recently ordered a building from Foltz Building Inc. out of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and is expected to be built this fall. They are anticipating interior work to follow and then equipment installation. From now until opening day, they are looking to promote the project and would like to find an experienced individual to operate the store.
“We are still finishing up our fundraising and we are trying to contact just about everyone in the community so it takes a long time and we have a handful of volunteers doing this and so we are trying to wrap that up and try to get enough money,” Baldwin said.
Some community residents were not able to commit a large sum of money at once. Instead, they pledged to the LPDC they would pay a certain amount of money over some time. Some residents pledged one year, some three and some longer.
“So it isn’t just the sales tax,” Baldwin said. “We have enough cash to build the building, but because a lot of this money is pledged out from one to 10 years, we are going to have to take a loan out to finish the project of buying equipment and the interior of the store. Pledges will be used to help pay that loan.”
Baldwin explained that the LPDC will hold ownership of the building so that the community owns the building, in a way the community paid for it, he said. They don’t intend on selling the building, but rather maintain and lease the store out.
“We have started the project and expect the building this fall. The LPDC is still continuing to fundraise to cover the costs of the interior and purchasing of equipment to finish the project. We have taken the first step by ordering the building, now we need to complete fundraising and order equipment. We don’t have quite enough money yet to finish the grocery store,” Brian Baldwin concluded.
