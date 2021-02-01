1 new, 33 active COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 33 active COVID-19 cases Monday, Feb. 1. The county dropped to No. 7 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Monday’s one new local case and 33 active cases were level with the numbers of new and active cases confirmed Sunday, Jan. 31 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). On Sunday, Richland County ranked No. 6 for active COVID-19 cases statewide. The county has been in North Dakota’s top 10 since Jan. 19, 2021.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 36 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 6 statewide Monday. Ranking No. 8 was Stark County, North Dakota, with 30 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll remained at 1,422 individuals as of Monday. Three individuals were confirmed deceased since Friday, Jan. 29: a man in his 60s from Cass County, a man in his 70s from Stutsman County and a woman in her 90s from Ransom County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down from Sunday’s 67 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 953 active cases, down from Sunday’s 981 active cases.
Forty-seven individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Sunday’s 50 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 77 new recoveries Monday, down from Sunday’s 128 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,699 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,650 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The latest local deceased was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 165 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported, followed by 161 among ages 20-29. Monday marked the second time in three days where the 30-39 age group had more active COVID-19 cases than the 20-29 age group. The two groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota.
Once again, 10 North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Monday. They are Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope and Steele counties. An additional 27 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Fourteen counties reported new cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 12 cases; Morton and Ward counties, seven cases each; Burleigh County, five cases; and Rolette County, three cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 163 cases; Burleigh County, 123 cases; Ward County, 109 cases; Grand Forks County, 103 cases; and Williams County, 88 cases.
More than 39.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 51.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
