Coronavirus is defining the year 2020. It has shut down all sports—local to professional. Schools and restaurants are closed. People are told to stay home. Millions of Americans have been laid off. People are dying. Coronavirus has infiltrated all aspects of our lives. Here are three things to be mindful of this week:
1st THING:
This is why we are covering coronavirus these past few weeks
The world is holding its breath as an invisible threat strikes people of all ages — but especially the elderly who typically have more underlying health problems. Last week President Donald Trump said models show coronavirus could kill between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans. That is why so much of our effort has gone into providing material you need to be informed and safe. These are difficult times for many. Restaurants, movie theaters, dental offices, gyms—closed. Millions of Americans are out of work. The economy is tanked. Retirements are put on hold because retirement accounts are shredded. People—across the world—are being affected by a virus that doesn’t show preference for age, social or cultural backgrounds. That is why the News Monitor is filled with coronavirus information, because it’s about people and for people—our people.
2nd THING:
Shop locally — eat locally as coronavirus pandemic worsens
Restaurants were among the first industry to be shut down to control the spread of coronavirus. Unless restaurants can do curbside pickup, delivery or take-out, they are closed until at least April 20, probably much longer as North Dakota is nowhere near the peak of cases here. Many restaurants laid off all or part of their staff because finances immediately changed. This is where you come in. Our restaurants no longer are the gathering places for coffee, shaking dice, reading the News Monitor and even solving the world’s woes. But that doesn’t mean they still can’t serve you breakfast, lunch or dinner. Coronavirus has pushed restaurants to be more creative in their approaches. This is where you come in. Don’t worry about what you are going to make for dinner tonight, pre-order a meal for your family at a local restaurant. It will keep the doors open after this pandemic is over. We’ve already pre-ordered dinner for the family from Hotcakes tonight. Do your part and order today.
3rd THING:
We’re not quite done talking about coronavirus yet
Because area schools are closed indefinitely, that means Earth Day won’t have quite the punch it has had in the past. The News Monitor traditionally runs Earth Day masterpieces by area fourth grade artists. Since school children are being home-schooled now through distance education, that means we don’t have such easy access to fourth graders at Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere. So, we hope our readers will take up our Earth Day challenge and submit electronic pictures by children ages 1 to 18 on 8-by-11 inch paper. Whatever they want to say and draw is up to the individual artist, but it must have an Earth Day message. Email pictures to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
