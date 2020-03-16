Quantcast

American Legion's District 10 meeting is cancelled
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the CDC's new recommendations that people avoid public gatherings, the North Dakota American Legion and Auxiliary 10th District meeting in Gwinner on Tuesday, March 24 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

District 10 encompasses LaMoure, Dickey, Ransom, Sargent and Richland counties.

