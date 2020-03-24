Area school superintendents had enough of waiting game - this time around they were getting ahead of the governor

Dee Krause knew state closure was coming. No shock here.
Krause operates Dee’s Bar, a bar and restaurant that has served Lidgerwood for years. She said it didn’t surprise her when North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Thursday closed all bars and restaurants state-wide to everything but take out, delivery or curbside pickup. This executive order went into effect at noon Friday.
Krause said it had been “very, very quiet” before the executive order as Lidgerwood residents took the message to heart about social distancing and not gathering in public places in groups of 10 people or more. While stories abounded about bars in larger cities being shoulder-to-shoulder with patrons, that wasn’t happening locally, she said. Krause kept Dee’s Bar open Wednesday night until 10 p.m. She could have gone home at 8:30 that night since only four people came in that evening anyway, she said.
In reality, Krause said, “We didn’t have enough people inside to even worry about social distancing.”
The new order means she will adjust daily hours at Dee’s Bar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and then 5-9 p.m. — takeout only. Dee’s Bar — like all other bars and restaurants in North Dakota — is closed to inside dining.
Krause said it’s time to do her part. She gets the reason why the executive order was issued, to slow the spread of coronavirus. By Thursday afternoon when the order was issued, there were 19 cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, a number that grew quickly from only one case found in North Dakota less than a week before.
“I feel people are taking this seriously. This is serious,” Krause said.
Life has changed
Area cities issued an ominous state of emergency to pave the way for federal funding to help combat novel coronavirus in this global pandemic.
Schools are closed indefinitely as children throughout North Dakota prepare to complete their education through distance learning. Everything from service organizations, in-site dining at area senior centers, dental offices, county and city buildings, all are closed to the public. Sanford created drive-through COVID-19 testing sites. Churches called off Mass or divine services. Libraries are closed to the public.
Life has changed in southeastern North Dakota, just as it has across the nation and world.
Not waiting around
Area schools weren’t waiting for the governor’s declaration before taking their own steps.
Hankinson Public School Superintendent Chad Benson was among a big group of districts that called off school this week, ahead of Burgum’s proclamation Thursday afternoon to close schools indefinitely. Benson said he wanted to ensure Hankinson Public School district patrons had time to make plans for their second-consecutive week of not having children in school. The first proclamation on Sunday, March 15 came way too late for parents to make adequate preparations for their children, he said.
Schools are preparing distance education plans as students are not allowed back into North Dakota schools. They have until Friday, March 27 to submit plans to the Department of Public Instruction, with distance education planned to start April 1. If plans have not been submitted and approved by March 27, then schools must make up their time in June, Burgum said Thursday afternoon. The governor did waive requirements that students did not have to physically be in the classroom for their educational hours to count — as in distance education — if districts have approved plans to teach students remotely through online services.
Materials are being delivered this week to K-12 students by their individual school districts. While that platform may be different for each community, many are utilizing bus drivers to drop off materials at homes, like what is happening in Hankinson, Benson said.
Wyndmere is utilizing what it is calling a “soft roll out” for distance education this week after Burgum’s executive order so district officials can continue to work on its plan. Only essential personnel will be allowed in the school building until further notice, according to a letter by Superintendent Dan Dalchow. Essential personnel will be notified as needed to enter Wyndmere school buildings.
Distance education
Distance education may take over classroom instruction if students do not go back to school by April 1. Hankinson teachers will be utilizing recorded lessons, IT studios, FaceTime, Zoom and other technologies to teach students during this indefinite period. Benson’s gut tells him schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year.
“We are going to invent an entire system here,” he said.
Schools continue to offer free and reduced meals through this uncertainty. Hankinson and Fairmount, for instance, are delivering sack lunches to families who request that service. Free lunches will be provided to families with children aged 1 to 18 in each household. They do not all have to attend Hankinson Public School in order to get free lunches, Benson said. Go onto the school website and complete the online survey.
Even though the school building is closed, the Fairmount custodial staff is doing a deep cleaning there, said Principal Jay Townsend.
Lidgerwood brought classroom teachers back to school Wednesday, March 18 for a work day to develop its online course offerings, said Assistant Superintendent and Elementary Principal Chris Bastian.
Red River Communications stepped up and will offer Internet services to families in need during the closure, Bastian said.
Across the country
California and Pennsylvania took the boldest action yet to slow the spread of coronavirus. Californians awoke to a new order to stay inside and shelter-in-place. From Friday, Newsom ordered people to not leave home except for essentials like food, prescriptions, health care and commuting to jobs considered crucial. California is the first to have statewide mandatory restrictions.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, or risk enforcement from state police.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday the deadline for Americans to file their taxes would be moved back from April 15 to July 15.
A hotline is available through the North Dakota Department of Health for questions concerning the virus — 866-207-2880. This hotline is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Please also monitor your school’s website for other changes.
The U.S. hit two grim landmarks Friday — more than 200 deaths and more than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Worldwide Friday morning, the death toll topped 10,000, with more than 244,500 confirmed cases, according to World Health Organization.
Italy overtook China as the country with the most fatalities — the number of deaths in Italy reached 3,405 Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection Agency reported — 156 more than China’s toll, which stands at 3,249. The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 with 5,322 new cases.
The State Department issued a travel alert to a level normally reserved for countries at war, warning Americans not to go overseas and advising those that are to come home.
The News Monitor will continue to cover this public health threat. Look to the coronavirus section on our website for even more information.
