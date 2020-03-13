Benson: 'I do believe we will be directed to close public schools at some point' because of coronavirus

Hankinson Public School warned parents Thursday afternoon that coronavirus could cause the district to cancel school for an unspecified amount of time.
A letter was sent to parents after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum held a press conference Thursday talking about the state’s preparations to contain COVID-19 after a Ward County man tested positive for coronavirus. Hankinson’s letter states:
“Considering recent events concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), I want to let you know that we are monitoring the situation and following the recommendations from Governor Burgum and the North Dakota Health Department. We are discussing contingency plans and have started to take some precautionary measures.
“The guidance we have received so far has mainly included things such as washing hands frequently, limit touching your face and using hand sanitizer. We have cleaned door handles, weight equipment, books, bus seats, etc. We have asked students to not share things such as school supplies, Chapstick, water bottles, etc. During this time of year this is all good practice useful in controlling all illnesses.
“There is a possibility that school could be cancelled for a period of time. This will come at the direction of the governor, health department of superintendent of public instruction. If school is cancelled, I will work with the local school board and Department of Public Instruction on the potential of days being made up. I do believe that we will be directed to close public schools at some point, the question is when this will happen.
“High school Principal Kent Dennis and elementary Principal Anne Biewer went into every classroom (Thursday) morning to talk to students about the recommendations we have been given for taking precautions.
“I am asking that families start to do the following:
• Keep your children at home if they aren’t feeling well. If symptoms worsen, seek medical attention and follow their recommendations for attending school.
• Remind your children to wash their hands frequently.
• Encourage your children to cover coughs and sneezes.
• Start thinking about your plans if school is cancelled for an extended period. Keep in mind that daycare services could also be cancelled.
“There are many activities this time of year which could be impacted. We will work with the North Dakota High School Activities Association to determine whether events will be held, postponed or cancelled. All students affected will be notified and we will do our best to get that information out to the parents and community members via our website and social media in a timely manner.
“A hotline is available through the health department for questions concerning the virus. Call 866-207-2880 with your questions. This hotline is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
“Please monitor our website — https://hankinsonschoolweebly.com/ — and social media accounts for additional information.
Chad Benson, superintendent
