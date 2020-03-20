By the numbers — coronavirus cases on Friday in the tri-state region

The numbers of COVID-19 cases changes almost hourly. Here is what is happening in the tri-state region as was reported by the various health departments Friday afternoon:
North Dakota
The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the state's 26th case of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.
The newest cases are in Pierce and Ramsey counties. Friday morning, the newest case was a woman in her 30s from Morton County, where there are now five cases. Burleigh County has the most cases with 11, Ward County has three and Cass County has one.
The first known case of the virus in a Ward County man in his 60s has been the only one so far to result in hospitalization.
The state has reported 820 tests for the virus as of Friday morning, with 800 coming back negative. The department no longer lists pending tests on its website because private providers don’t need to get permission to send tests to the state lab.
Minnesota
Friday was the largest one-day increase of coronavirus infections in Minnesota. The state has tested 3,856 people since local screenings began in early March. Friday’s number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota was 115.
Infected patients live in Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Clay, Dakota, Filmore, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. On Thursday state health officials mistakenly said there was a case in Wadena County.
Minnesota is limiting testing to people who are hospitalized, residents of long-term care and other communal living settings as well as medical workers. So far, 13 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, but their infections are not believed to be tied to work.
At least seven Minnesotans have been hospitalized, but four of them have been released. Two patients are in critical condition.
South Dakota
The number of testing didn't change Friday because the state provided an update Thursday night, officials said.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. According to an update on the South Dakota Department of Health website, that number didn't change as of noon Friday because the state did an update Thursday night. The total reported positive cases in the state remained at 14.
The state announced on Wednesday that it had run out of supplies to test the samples collected from patients on Monday. The state lab resumed testing Thursday on what they called high-priority cases after receiving reagent, a substance or mixture used in chemical analysis or other reactions.
