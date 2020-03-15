CDC recommends canceling events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks throughout US

KEY POINTS
• The CDC said individuals and organizations should reschedule events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.
• Gatherings of any size should be reconsidered unless organizers can protect vulnerable people, ensure proper hand hygiene and social distancing.
• The guidance doesn’t apply to schools, universities or businesses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people across the U.S. to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks to try to contain the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic, the agency said in revised guidance issued Sunday.
The CDC said individuals and organizations should reschedule large events and that gatherings of any size should be reconsidered unless organizers can protect vulnerable people, ensure proper hand hygiene and social distancing.
The COVID-19 outbreak has quickly infected nearly every state in the U.S. in the matter of weeks, spreading from roughly 100 people on March 1 to almost 3,300 people by Sunday, according to data compiled by the CDC, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University. The virus has already killed 62 people in the U.S. and the number of infections and deaths here will continue to rise, public officials say. Tens of thousands more cases are suspected in the U.S., but haven’t been diagnosed yet, because of delays and constraints on testing, state and local leaders have complained.
