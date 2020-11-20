Centenarian is Richland County's newest COVID-19 deceased

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new COVID-19 death, 17 new cases and 143 active cases Friday, Nov. 20. The new cases are down from the record 37 new cases confirmed Thursday, Nov. 19. The active cases are down from the record 157 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The deceased was a man in his 100s, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. Richland County has had eight deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
As of Friday, Richland County dropped to No. 14 from No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. The county’s current record is No. 11 for active cases statewide, which it reached in late September.
Richland County is currently behind Ramsey County, which confirmed 164 active COVID-19 cases Friday. Richland County is ahead of McKenzie and Mercer counties, which each confirmed 112 active cases Friday, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota confirmed 1,408 new COVID-19 cases and 9,915 active case Friday. The new cases are up from the 1,386 new cases confirmed Thursday. The active cases are down from the 10,131 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The record for North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. The record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
As of Friday, Nov. 20, there are 289 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 276 individuals. North Dakota confirmed 23 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 818 individuals. The new deaths are up from the 10 deaths confirmed Friday.
In addition to the Richland County man, the newly deceased include five from Ward County: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s. There were also four deceased from Grand Forks County: a man in his 70s and three men in their 80s.
NDDoH also reported three deceased individuals each from Barnes and Stutsman counties. The Barnes County deceased included a man in his 60s and two men in their 70s. The Stutsman County deceased included a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
The remaining seven deceased included a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s from Cass County; a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s from Ramsey County; a man in his 80s from McLean County; a man in his 80s from Stark County; and a woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Friday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
Richland County has had 970 COVID-19 cases, 819 recoveries (including 15 with a recovery date of Thursday) and eight deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The county’s 143 active cases include 25 among ages 50-59, 19 among ages 15-19, 18 each (36 total) among ages 40-49 and 60-69, 17 among ages 20-29, 16 among ages 30-39, 11 among ages 80 or older, eight among ages 70-79, six among ages 12-14 and five among ages 6-11.
Statewide, a total of 1,873 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,529 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,054,136 processed COVID-19 tests, 70,016 confirmed cases, 59,283 recoveries (including 1,253 with a recovery date of Thursday) and 818 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 818 COVID-19 or related deaths, 526 as of Friday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 155 deaths among ages 70-79 and 77 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 60 deaths include 39 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 252 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Friday. Fifty-one counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Friday include Ward County, 240 cases; Cass County, 219 cases; Burleigh County, 185 cases; Grand Forks County, 153 cases; and Morton County, 56 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Friday include Cass County, 1,582 cases; Burleigh County, 1,391 cases; Ward County, 1,178 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,107 cases; and Morton County, 479 cases.
Exactly 42.70 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 30.30 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.