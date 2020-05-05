Coronavirus shears sheep industry

David Buskohl is surrounded by thousands of lambs. The various buildings behind his rural Wyndmere home are filled with lambs growing bigger each day.
Buskohl has never been in this position of not being able to market his lambs. He runs a lamb feeding operation and usually feeds 18,000 a year, which are then shipped out, primarily intended for East Coast restaurants and the cruise industry, which all are shut down now. Even his processing plant at Michigan is closed due to coronavirus.
Buskohl’s lambs were contracted with a Michigan packing plant, but once it closed due to COVID-19, contracts no longer were honored because of the “act of God” clause.
“We have 10,000 (lambs) standing here. The buildings are full. Every day they gain 5,000 pounds and it costs us about $5,000 a day to feed them. The prices are dropping and I cannot sell them anywhere. That’s how detrimental it is,” Buskohl said.
More than a disruption
Spring is normally a time for optimism in the sheep industry. But because of coronavirus, dread has taken its place.
Markets for lamb and wool are decimated right when the sheep industry was hopeful for a good year. What was bad for Australia — with its drought and fires estimated to have killed 1 million sheep — would increase domestic demand.
But in addition to the trade war between China and the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic toppled the market.
Agriculture is being hit hard as futures drop prices or close markets. The pork industry also is suffering devastating losses due to coronavirus. Restaurant closures contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses for the pork industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms have little value. Some farmers resorted to killing piglets because plunging sales mean there is no room to hold additional animals in increasingly cramped conditions.
The coronavirus outbreak is more than a disruption. It’s wreaking havoc on all industries, but even more on small industries such as the sheep business that produces about 72,000 sheep and lambs in North Dakota, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Critical supply chain
Buskohl planned to sell six truck loads of lambs by online auction, hoping to earn 80 cents a pound. At the beginning of March, lambs were worth $1.70 a pound, which equaled $263 per head. The lambs he sold on video auction paid $128 a head. Buskohl paid more than that for the feeder lambs when he bought them at $150 a head. Costs continue to mount as he fed them for six months, he said.
“How do you recover? It’s millions of dollars. There are 10,000 of them just standing here,” Buskohl said. “Uncle Sam supposedly has disaster help coming. That’s great. Don’t get me wrong, but $125,000 out of a $2 million loss? I have to laugh because you can’t cry over this.”
A USDA news release said the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program or CFAP will provide $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, cattle, dairy, pork and sheep producers are eligible for assistance.
There may be some hope as President Trump on Tuesday declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure,” in an effort to ensure that facilities around the country remained open as the government tried to prevent looming shortages of sheep, pork, chicken and other products as a result of coronavirus. This action comes as meat plants around the country turned into coronavirus hot spots, sickening thousands of workers.
The head of Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest processors, warned that millions of pounds of meat would simply disappear from the supply chain. In an executive order, Trump said recent closures of meat processing facilities “threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency.”
Mom and Pop stores
Today the only markets open for Buskohl’s lambs are small, such as Mom and Pop stores in New York or ethnic markets, he said. The lambs are considered prime now, but won’t be in the near future as they keep getting bigger and older, he said.
“I’m just beside myself feeding these lambs. If I can’t sell them, I don’t know what my option is,” he said.
Buskohl isn’t planning on euthanizing any lambs, and seriously hopes he doesn’t have to make that call. The lambs are all ewes, meaning they are female sheep. Because they are on a high corn ration, they cannot be put back into a breeding flock, Buskohl said. They must be eaten, which is what they were bred for, he said.
Even when processing plants open once again, Buskohl said it will take time to get the sheep industry back on track. Processing plants can only run so long without selling product, and that product goes to the East and West coasts to states like New York and California where restaurants are still not open. Buskohl said plants are gambling on restaurant orders picking up this week. Right now, they have none, he said.
“We’re just sitting back waiting, hoping to open up America and live on the edge. Does that mean I am greedy?” Buskohl asked, as every day that passes, his lambs keep getting bigger. “We’re just trying to survive.”
