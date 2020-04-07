COVID-19 or not, Aber Grocery is still open for business

There is such a thing as having so small a grocery store, you must buy items at the local Walmart because some distributors won’t justify the delivery expense.
Aber Grocery owners Shirley and Michael Ludvigson said it’s difficult for their Abercrombie-based store to compete for both grocery items and customers. Wednesday morning Michael Ludvigson and his mother Shirley were the only people in the small store. It’s been like that since coronavirus forced people to self isolate and shop online because they fear bringing the virus home.
“Everyone is going elsewhere,” Shirley Ludvigson said.
Potential customers walk the aisles, searching for toilet paper and disinfecting products, she aid. They leave when they discover Aber Grocery isn’t able to order more TP or disinfectants than any other store.
“You would think by now that people would have enough toilet paper,” Michael Ludvigson said, shaking his head and smiling.
Customer traffic is down since coronavirus struck the state, despite the fact Richland County so far does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
‘Wash your hands’
Most communities have a watering hole, a place where people go in the morning or afternoon to drink coffee and hash out local issues.
That was Aber Grocery. Since coronavirus came along, pushing people to maintain 6 foot social distancing, now Aber Grocery no longer hosts the coffee crowd. That means the Ludvigsons are left alone in their store, waiting for sporadic customers.
They changed the way they do business because of coronavirus. Even though Aber Grocery doesn’t offer home delivery, the Ludvigsons have brought grocery items to people in town, especially the elderly afraid to leave their houses because coronavirus is so dangerous for senior citizens.
“We have elderly ladies in town afraid to go out. We have brought items to them,” Shirley Ludvigson said.
She would rather stay home herself because she’s worried about catching COVID-19. Seconds later she said she’s tough enough to come to work, pointing at a bleach container at the sink. They also withheld some hand sanitizer for their own use she uses after customers leave and she handles money.
“I put so much of this on it chaps my hands. It’s important to wash your hands,” she said.
She’s been through cancer and now coronavirus.
“I’m tough—North Dakota tough,” Shirley Ludvigson said.
So far, Aber Grocery hasn’t cut its hours of operation, although Shirley and Michael Ludvigson do leave early every once in awhile because there aren’t enough customers, she said.
An Easter without church services
One of the biggest liturgical events of the year takes place this Sunday—Easter Sunday. However, most churches remain closed to public services and Mass as no more than five people are asked to congregate in public. That means Easter Sunday will be celebrated at home.
Churches won’t be filled with little girls donning their Easter bonnets, with little boys wearing suspenders and clean shoes. Their parents won’t celebrate Jesus Christ rising from the dead—in church.
The Rev. Kurtis Gunwall pastors St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at Mooreton and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at Mantador. Church is closed to Mass, but Gunwall is available to parishioners to steer them through these trying times. He’s still trying to figure out the best way to be available to those who need to talk out their fears. Gunwall calls some parishioners, while sending texts and emails to others.
Coronavirus concerns might have closed his churches to Mass, but he won’t stay homebound if he can help someone. Gunwall walks around his Mooreton neighborhood. If he sees someone outside, he walks over and talks.
He sees and hears anxiety today because of COVID-19.
“There is so much concern of the unknown. It is constantly on the news. I’ve shared with people to not watch too much TV or listen to it too much, to just tune in once a day so they don’t surround themselves with anxiety because it worsens where we’re at emotionally,” Gunwall said.
Even though coronavirus closed St. Anthony’s and Sts. Peter and Paul, he still tried to livestream Mass. However, he had technical difficulties that Sunday so couldn’t offer Mass electronically.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Hankinson does record services, which are available for viewing at www.uccwahpeton.org.
As people maintain their social distancing skills, Gunwall reminds people this isn’t the end of the world. While coronavirus is a problem for many, can destroy livelihoods and is taking lives, COVID-19 isn’t the first global pandemic to cause problems—the Spanish flu in 1918 killed 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in the U.S., or the polio epidemic that peaked in 1952 affected 57,000 people.
Gunwall asks people to maintain their perspective about COVID-19, and use this as a time for reflection.
“Turn simple things into an offering, a prayer. Hopefully we will continue those practices. I will remind people of that when this is over,” he said.
The News Monitor will continue to cover this public health threat. Look to the coronavirus section on our website for more information. All stories about coronavirus are free so you have the information you need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.