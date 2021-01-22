WAHPETON — COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available for residents of Richland County, North Dakota, who are ages 75 and older, the county health department stated Friday, Jan. 22.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Preregistration is required, Health Services Director Kayla Carlson said. Individuals can go to https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/ and search “Wahpeton” to preregister.
First doses for staff and residents of Dakota Estates Retirement Center, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, will be administered the week of Monday, Jan. 25. Second doses for St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, will also be administered that week. A clinic for second doses in Mooreton, North Dakota, will also be held the week of Monday, Jan. 25.
