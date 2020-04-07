Do you wonder how the CARES Act funds will reach you? Check out this week's Q&A

You’re waiting for your stimulus check from the federal government. Perhaps you are laid off work because of coronavirus, or working partial hours. Now what?
Help is on the way with the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill, otherwise known as the CARES Act. Here are questions and answers on how the CARES Act can help you from information on the IRS website:
Question: How large will the payments be for most Americans? Answer: Most adults will get $1,200, although some will receive less. For every qualifying child ages 16 and under, the payment will be an additional $500.
Single adults who have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will receive the full amount. Married couples with no children earning $150,000 or less will receive $2,400. Taxpayers filing as head of household will get the full payment if they earned $112,500 or less.
Above those income figures, the payment decreases until it stops altogether for single people earning $99,000 or married people who have no children and earn $198,000. According to the Senate Finance Committee, a family with two children will no longer be eligible for any payments if their income has surpassed $218,000.
You will not receive a payment if someone claims you as a dependent, even if you’re an adult. If you are a college student—students under the age of 24 are dependents in the eyes of taxing authorities if a parent pays for at least half of their expenses.
In any given family and in most instances, everyone must have a valid Social Security number in order to be eligible. There is an exception for members of the military, the IRS said.
Question: What year’s income will be considered for payment? Answer: 2019. If you haven’t prepared a tax return yet, the government will use your 2018 return. If you haven’t filed that yet, you can use a 2019 Social Security statement showing income to see what an employer reported to the IRS. If the IRS already has your bank account information from your 2019 or 2018 returns, it will transfer the money through direct deposit based on the recent income-tax figures it already has.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he expected most people will get their payments by April 17.
The Treasury announced late Wednesday Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return will automatically get the $1,200 payment. The announcement is a reversal from earlier in the week when the IRS said everyone would need to file some sort of tax return in order to qualify for the payments.
Question: Who will be covered by the expanded unemployment program? Answer: The plan wraps in far more workers than are usually eligible for unemployment benefits, including self-employed people and part-time workers. Those who are unemployed, partly unemployed or cannot work because of coronavirus-related reasons will be more likely to receive benefits.
Under the plan, eligible workers will get an extra $600 per week on top of their state benefit.
Question: What can I expect from North Dakota? Answer: Job service says they’re loosening the guidelines for who can receive unemployment benefits. Job Service has been averaging more than 1,000 calls a day due to the influx of unemployment claims.
What used to be six eligibility requirements has seemingly transitioned to just one—being separated from employment through no fault of your own.
This involves workers who are terminated or furloughed because of the pandemic.
The benefit will give federal money on top of state benefits. North Dakota workers will qualify for 60 percent of their weekly wage, plus another $600 for up to four months.
Breaking it down:
• If you rely on a school, day care or another facility to care for a child, elderly parent or another household member so you can work — and that facility has been shut down because of coronavirus — you are eligible.
• People who must self-quarantine are covered. The legislation also says individuals unable to get to work because of a quarantine are eligible.
• Even if you’re already receiving unemployment benefits for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus, your state-level benefits will still be extended by 13 weeks. You will also receive the extra $600 weekly benefit.
