Don’t think coronavirus is affecting you — THINK AGAIN

An unlikely casualty of the coronavirus pandemic is the availability of toilet paper. This isn’t isolated as shoppers across the country are making runs on toilet paper and bottled water.
Thursday last week, Wahpeton stores had either bare shelves or limited customers to only two packs of toilet paper. Miller’s Fresh Foods Manager Denise Milbrandt said this Hankinson store has ample toilet paper. She doesn’t understand the craze overtaking shoppers looking to stock up on supplies in case they are self-isolated because coronavirus reached North Dakota.
“People are buying more hand sanitizer here than toilet paper. Hand sanitizer is going out the door. Why toilet paper? We have plenty of toilet paper,” she said Wednesday last week.
Milbrandt just returned from a two-week trip to Arizona. She didn’t worry about coronavirus while on vacation, although she did say she would not travel overseas given the current pandemic and risk of being stranded.
Ken Clark of Lidgerwood also has no intention of traveling abroad while coronavirus continues to spread across the world. Even traveling closer to home holds little appeal for him, he said, as he could unknowingly come up against someone who had contact with coronavirus — whether through global travels or being from a country that has COVID-19. Coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries — North America, South America, China, Japan, Italy, Australia and parts of Africa, to name a few, according to the World Health Organization. As of Friday, March 13, there were 125,048 international coronavirus cases with 4,613 deaths. As of Thursday, March 12, there were 1,215 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., resulting in 36 deaths, according to the WHO. These numbers change daily as the virus has reached pandemic status.
State’s response
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and state health officials continue to stress responsible responses to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Burgum held a press conference Thursday, March 12, one day after North Dakota’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Ward County resident.
“As of this morning the (North Dakota Department of Health) has tested 27 individuals for COVID-19,” Burgum said. “Twelve tests have come back negative, which is, of course, positive. Results for 14 tests are still pending.”
He warned that schools and daycares could close in North Dakota, urging parents to prepare for this possibility.
To help battle misinformation surrounding the virus, the News Monitor and Daily News have special sections on our websites dedicated to coronavirus. Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you verified information. It is a free service and in front of our pay wall so you have links to public health departments and Centers for Disease Control.
Coronavirus is impacting people on many levels. Basketball, baseball and hockey seasons have been suspended. Theaters and museums shuttered. Concerts scraped. A sober speech from the Oval Office. Travel plans upended. One plunge after another on Wall Street. Well-known athletes, politicians and entertainers infected. The coronavirus outbreak is feeling a lot less distant today for many Americans.
President Trump said in an Oval Office address on Wednesday that most visitors from Continental Europe would be blocked for 30 days starting at midnight Friday, March 13, to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The limits took effect Friday and will exempt American citizens and permanent legal residents and their families.
Trump’s remarks came hours after the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, a term it had avoided using for fear that countries would give up on containment efforts.
Not worried here
Jan Willprecht of Lidgerwood isn’t worried about COVID-19. She said coronavirus is just another virus that springs up periodically. She said as long as people take basic precautions like washing their hands and not touching their faces, they should make it through coronavirus just fine.
She isn’t a big world traveler anyway and certainly wouldn’t fly to a country with active coronavirus cases, she said, citing common sense to get through this period. “We go through these types of viruses every few years. We’ll get through this,” she said.
Willprecht listens to the news reports on coronavirus to keep track of its spread. She doesn’t believe it will hit this region, she said. North Dakota officials agree and said the risk of coronavirus becoming widespread in the state is low. They still are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners to be prepared. They are processing information as quickly as they can and are holding meetings like the conference call superintendents like Dan Dalchow of Wyndmere were part of Tuesday afternoon.
The North Dakota Department of Health established a website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavisus, with resources for residents and an online survey for people who have traveled internationally.
The health department recommends taking basic steps to prevent spread of the virus. The steps mimic best practices to prevent the flu from spreading. They include washing hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. Stay home when you are sick. Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
As of Friday afternoon, the North Dakota High School Activities Association issued a statement suspending all post-season tournaments, which included the ongoing Class A boys and girls basketball games, and this upcoming weekend's Class B tournament at Bismarck.
Coronavirus affects are far-reaching
Don’t think coronavirus is hurting you here in North Dakota? Think again. Consider this:
• Members of North Dakota’s American Legion Posts of the 10th District and their Auxiliary were scheduled to meet in Lisbon at the Veterans Home for their 2020 spring district meeting. However the North Dakota Veterans Home is currently restricting access to the facility to protect residents from coronavirus, so this meeting has been moved to the Gwinner Community Center, 104 N Main Street on Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
• St. Gerard’s Community of Care announced Wednesday it is also limiting visitors. See that separate story in today’s News Monitor.
• Hankinson Public School alerted parents it is closely monitoring the situation and is making contingency plans, which could include closing the school for an unspecified period of time. See that separate story in on the News Monitor’s website.
• Just For Kix Together We Dance competition that was to be held over the weekend at Wahpeton was cancelled.
• North Dakota State College of Science announced Thursday it doesn’t want students back on campus after spring break. NDSCS will utilize distance education March 23-April 3. All classes scheduled face-to-face at both the Wahpeton and Fargo campuses will be held through distance learning. NDSCS will remain open and staffed throughout spring break and during the weeks of distance learning. Daily operations and staff will maintain their regular work schedules while being encouraged to practice social distancing.
• North Dakota State University officials announced Thursday they will suspend in-person classes until April 6. According to a statement sent to students, those leaving campus for spring break should plan not to return to campus for an additional two weeks.
• The University of North Dakota announced Thursday all lecture and seminar face-to-face classes will be done remotely for the next two weeks. Lecture and seminar courses will be delivered remotely beginning Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3.
• The University of Mary is temporarily closing its Rome campus because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy. As of Friday morning, there were 15,113 cases of coronavirus in Italy with 1,016 deaths, according to the WHO. The U.S. government escalated travel advisories to Italy and is now advising against any non-essential travel.
• Other North Dakota colleges are considering how to handle risks the virus poses to students and staff overseas. North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott sent an email to schools Tuesday with a “strong recommendation” that “all campus-sanctioned overseas travel be suspended until further notice.”
• The NBA suspended its season after players tested positive for the virus. Separately, the NCAA cancelled its basketball tournaments, while the PGA also cancelled its events. The NHL and U.S. soccer suspended their seasons. Baseball postponed spring training for at least two weeks.
• Every Disney theme park closed starting over the weekend. The company’s cruise line is suspending departures.
• In New York, Broadway theaters are going dark for a month and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and the Guggenheim will close temporarily.
• The Ivy League canceled men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments in response to concerns about coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday, becoming the first Division I conference to take that step.
• The latest trouble sign is a drop in oil prices that broke last weekend. The coronavirus has hurt demand for travel, thus lowering demand for oil.
• That sent the already jittery financial markets stampeding downward. Economists said it became so bad at one point that a rarely used “circuit breaker” in the U.S. markets was tripped, halting trading for 15 minutes. By the end of the day, the S&P 500 had fallen 7 percent. Everything from 401k’s to IRA’s have been affected. Personal finance experts advise people to sit tight and not make any rash decisions about selling stocks because of recent market dips. Thursday, Wall Street losses snowballed, with the Dow Jones industrial average plummeting 10 percent, even after the Federal Reserve took the highly unusual step of injecting more money into the bond market to stabilize the financial systems amid growing panic about the coronavirus and its stranglehold on the economy, as was reported by the Wall Street Journal.
• Ireland called off all St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country. Fargo cancelled its St. Patrick’s Day parade that was to be held Saturday.
• Italy locked down the whole country Monday, March 9, banning public gatherings and restricting travel nationwide.
• Israel imposed a 14-day quarantine on anyone arriving from abroad, while Saudi Arabia closed off air and sea travel to nine countries and suspended pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina.
The News Monitor will continue to cover this public health threat. Look to the coronavirus section on our website for even more information.
