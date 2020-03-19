Fairmount to be closed next week

There will not be school in Fairmount March 23-27.
Kindergarten through sixth-grade packets will be delivered Monday, March 23. Then on Monday, March 30, Fairmount will pick up completed packets and distribute new ones. If you have questions about this process, call the school at 701-474-5987.
Fairmount plans to start delivering laptops, books, etc. on Monday, March 23 or students in grades 7-12. Not all teachers are requiring textbooks to go home. The school will keep you updated on 7-12 remote education next week.
Please remember to “like” the school Facebook page for the most current information.
Sack lunches will be distributed daily from 11 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. for those who signed up for that service.
Let the school district know if you need information on special services — special education, speech, occupational therapy and counselor.
