Five active local COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday

Seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, June 23. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 234 active cases (including five in Richland County), 3,008 recoveries and 3,320 positive cases to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The individual is a woman in her 40s from Cass County, North Dakota, with underlying health conditions.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Tuesday. The county has had 39 COVID-19 cases to date, 34 recoveries and records from 1,717 completed tests.
Tuesday’s total included three new cases in Cass County and one new case each in Cavalier, Foster, Renville and Ward counties. There have been 76 recoveries from COVID-19 in North Dakota since Monday, June 22.
“Due to a temporary software issue with the Electronic Lab Reporting System, most of the results from yesterday will be delayed,” NDDoH stated Tuesday. “The issue has been resolved and as the system catches up today, the numbers will be reported out tomorrow.”
More than 158,520 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Tuesday. More than 97,530 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 218 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
