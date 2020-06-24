Four active local COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, June 24. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 240 active cases (including four in Richland County), 3,044 recoveries and 3,362 positive cases to date.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported by the North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Wednesday by NDDoH. The county has had 39 COVID-19 cases to date, 35 recoveries and records from 1,730 completed tests.
Wednesday’s total included 18 new cases in Cass County; 12 new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases each in Morton, Pembina, Ramsey and Walsh counties; and one new case each in Grand Forks, McKenzie, Ransom and Sioux counties. There have been 36 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Tuesday, June 23.
“The temporary issue with the Electronic Reporting System mentioned yesterday has been resolved and the remaining results for yesterday and the results for today are reflected in today’s numbers,” NDDoH stated Wednesday.
Nearly 162,470 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday. Nearly 98,690 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-seven individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 219 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
