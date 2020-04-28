It is time to reopen our North Dakota economy

When should North Dakota reopen its economy?
Tough question. If I expect others to wade into this explosive question, it is only fair that I answer myself.
This is what I know.
If we don’t act, thousands of North Dakotans will remain unemployed and many businesses will cease operations. However, reopening means a bump in coronavirus and some people will die.
So what should we do? I believe we must reopen the economy.
There are ways to do this that makes sense. Start cautiously by limiting the number of customers, providing safeguards like masks and protective shields, and social distancing.
Reopen small stores first, which are hardest hit and most able to control the number of customers in their stores at one time. However, big box retailers are brimming with customers in large communities where coronavirus keep going up.
If they can stay open in the midst of this public health threat, then it is time to reopen smaller establishments like hair and nail salons, who already have strict mandates in place to protect customers and staff.
If we don’t act timely, the only businesses remaining open will be corporate giants like Walmart and Menards, who never had to close and watch their customers go elsewhere. We need our small businesses, which make up the lifeblood in each of our communities. It is time to reopen — slowly.
