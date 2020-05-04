Quantcast

Masses to resume on Monday, May 4 — but with conditions

Public Masses will resume in Catholic parishes of the Fargo Diocese on Monday, May 4, according to Bishop John Folda.

Celebration of public Mass was suspended six weeks ago on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions imposed on that date are not lifted entirely — some are modified to include social distancing parameters.

After consulting with experts, Folda said as long as churches diligently observe the safety protocols, public celebration of the Mass and other sacraments can begin Monday, he said.

“I am grateful for the patience and cooperation of the faithful during this difficult time without the ability to attend Mass and receive the Eucharist, and I once again call upon their good will to observe the guidelines listed below for the good of our brothers and sisters in Christ, and for the entire community,” Folda said.

The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days remains in effect until further notice. Those who are sick and those more vulnerable to COVID-19 should not attend. The Fargo Diocese will continue to livestream Masses on its website at www.fargodiocese.org for the good of those who cannot attend.

Effective Monday, May 4, the following directives are to be observed throughout the Diocese of Fargo until further notice:

• According to current public health recommendations, parishioners should practice good hand hygiene, washing their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using an alcohol based hand sanitizer

• Wear cloth face coverings when coming to church. Please remember that face coverings are not just for one’s own protection, but also for the protection of others. Children under 2 years of age are not recommended to wear a face covering

• Federal and state guidelines for strict physical distancing will be observed, namely, maintaining a 6-foot distance from each other at all times

• Members of a single household do not need to practice physical distancing with each other, but will need to practice it with those who are not members of their household

• The 6-foot distance should be maintained not only in the pews, but in all spaces within the church complex

• In order to follow guidelines for physical distancing, the number of persons admitted to each church at any given time will be limited

• Because the virus seems to be spread largely by dispersion of respiratory droplets, and vigorous singing tends to produce such droplets, congregational singing and singing in choirs is not allowed

• To reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus, Holy Communion will only be offered in the hand. For this to have its intended effect, however, practice good hand hygiene

These directives are subject to change, depending on the development of COVID-19.

