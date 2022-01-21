Amid rising local and state COVID-19 activity, the Richland County Health Department is urging residents and visitors to the North Dakota county to follow best practices for isolation and quarantine.
Kayla Carlson, Richland’s health services director, said the county and southern Red River Valley are experiencing a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Jan. 21, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed 68 new and 193 active cases in Richland County and 719 new and 3,270 cases in Cass County.
“We can also assume, based on home testing, that the number of active cases is likely higher,” Carlson said. “Just two weeks ago, on Jan. 6, we ‘only’ had 38 active cases.”
Healthcare leaders continue to urge citizens to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, practice social distancing, wear face masks in public and stay home when you’re feeling ill. These recommended practices are followed by new guidance for isolation and quarantining.
I was a close contact to someone who has COVID-19, now what?
Have you had COVID-19 in the past 90 days?
If YES, no quarantine is recommended. You do not need to stay home. You should get tested on the fifth day following your last exposure if possible. Wear a well-fitted mask for the entire 10 days following your last exposure. If you develop symptoms at any time, begin isolation and stay home. If NO, review if you’re fully vaccinated.
Are you fully vaccinated?
If YES, and you’re between ages 5-17, no quarantine is recommended. You should still follow the above guidelines. If NO to full vaccination, quarantine is recommended. You should stay home for five days from your last exposure and get tested on the fifth day following your last exposure if possible. If you do not test positive or develop symptoms by day five, you may leave home. Wear a well-fitted mask for the entire 10 days following your last exposure. If you develop symptoms at any time, begin isolation and stay home.
Are you fully vaccinated and not between ages 5-17?
The next question is whether or not you’ve received a booster. If YES, no quarantine is required. If NO, the question is whether you’re eligible for a booster. If NO, no quarantine is recommended. If YES, quarantine is recommended.
The recommendations are similar if a person tests positive for COVID-19. The first guideline is to stay home and isolate for five days.
Do you have COVID-19 symptoms?
If they are getting worse, including trouble breathing and persistent pain or pressure in the chest, continue to stay home and isolate for up to 10 days or until you have no symptoms or your symptoms begin to improve and it has been 24 hours after your last fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
If you developed symptoms during isolation, start your five-day isolation period over, starting on the day you developed symptoms. From there, follow the above guidelines.
If your symptoms are improving or gone, it becomes a matter of when you last had a fever. If it was within the last 24 hours, following the practices for continuing to stay home and isolation for up to 10 days. If it was not within the last 24 hours, consider when you got tested again.
Did you get tested again on the fifth day or later? If you did and your test was positive, continue to isolate for the entire 10 days. If you did, your test was negative and after at least five days in isolation, you may leave your home, but “must” continue to wear a well-fitted mask when you are around others for five more days. If you did not test again for COVID-19, follow the same five days in isolation, five days with a mask guideline. The same protocol follows if you never had COVID-19 symptoms.
For more information, contact the Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735.
By the numbers
Six new COVID-19 or related deaths were confirmed Friday by NDDoH, bringing the state total to 2,067 to date. Also on Friday, North Dakota confirmed 2,695 new and 10,860 active COVID-19 cases.
Records indicate that the six new deaths all occurred in January 2022 and include two people ages 80 and older and one person each in the 70-79, 50-59, 40-49 and 30-39 age groups. The deaths are believed to have included three in Cass County, and one each in Rolette, Sioux and Williams counties, North Dakota.
As of Thursday, Jan. 20, nearly 53 percent of the North Dakota population ages 5 and older has completed its primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations. Nearly 60 percent of the Richland County population ages 5 and older has completed its primary series.
Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow this story.
