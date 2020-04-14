Name of today's game is: ‘Adjusting and adapting’

Coronavirus changed American lives in weeks. The country went from business as usual, to sheltering in place as an invisible virus reached all 50 states, overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes.
As of Friday morning, the global death toll quickly climbed to almost 100,000 people, while coronavirus sickened 1.5 million in 177 countries, according to the World Health Organization. The U.S. had 463,619 cases of coronavirus, with 16,695 deaths as of Friday morning. North Dakota went up nine cases from 269 Thursday to 278 Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Before the world changed, it was basketball season here. Southeastern North Dakota was excited to see Richland 44 reach the big eight state tournament after a Region 1 victory Thursday, March 12. Less than 24 hours later, North Dakota shut down all public events — in the midst of the Class A girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments.
Perhaps the first industry to close its doors to visitation were North Dakota nursing homes. Before coronavirus was even being called a pandemic, St. Gerard’s Community of Care closed its nursing home and assisted living to visitors to protect residents from this deadly virus that especially hits the elderly hard. Today’s new normal is that many businesses closed, reduced hours, laid off or furloughed staff. Ones that are open have created one-way aisles and are asking customers to stay 6 feet or more away from other shoppers.
Follow this timeline for North Dakota:
• On Sunday, March 15, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum orders schools to close for one week to slow the spread of COVID-19.
• On Thursday, March 19, Burgum orders access restrictions for state facilities, on-site dining establishments and recreational facilities, closing restaurants to anything but curbside, take-out or delivery. This order included closing gyms and movie theaters.
• On Friday, March 20, Burgum expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits related to COVID-19. In less than two weeks, more than 30,000 North Dakotans were filing unemployment through layoffs, partial layoffs or furloughs. According to WalletHub, North Dakota had a 5,816.54 percent increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims – from 272 the week of April 1, 2019 to 16,093 the week of March 30, 2020. More than 16 million Americans lost their jobs in the past three weeks, the fifth highest increase in the U.S.
Burgum’s executive orders have included everything from waiving requirements for physical polling locations for school district, city and county elections to allow for mail ballots, allowing remote participation for public meetings to promote physical distancing, closing school buildings and forcing districts to conduct distance education for an undetermined amount of time, and closing salons and tattoo parlors, to name a few of the sweeping changes.
Mark one case for Richland
Richland County had its first confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday, a 60-year-old woman who contracted the virus through close contact. Also, the state added one more death related to the coronavirus, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions from Stark County.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, residents were urged to follow best practices — washing hands, staying home when possible, avoiding non-essential travel and keeping physical distance from others. Now people are being asked to wear face masks in public to avoid spreading coronavirus in case they are asymptomatic.
“The face masks, the homemade face coverings — those are to protect other people from you, not to protect you from other people,” Michelle Eberhardt said.
Eberhardt, administrator of Richland County Public Health, is not against people making their own masks and face coverings. At the same time, she said wearing facial protection is only one method to avoid spreading COVID-19. Staying home and social distancing are still among the best ways to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Kevin Oster of Lidgerwood worries that even though North Dakota has relatively few cases of coronavirus, people here have a false sense of security. He’s personally witnessed people not practicing the social distancing with get-togethers and such, he said. The sooner everybody does their part, the sooner we can move a little bit back to some normal life, he said.
“It rests on each citizen’s shoulders as much as our government leaders. It’s the same as closing roads in winter. We shouldn’t have to tell people not to do unnecessary travel when it’s storming out. Our society has developed too much of a ‘don’t tell me what I can or cannot do’ mentality,” Oster said.
St. Gerard’s makes changes
St. Gerard’s Community of Care is doubling down on coronavirus. So far, there are not any cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff, and Administrator Jill Foertsch wants to keep it that way.
Beyond banning visitation, the daycare now has been moved off-site to Providence Auditorium at the Sisters of St. Francis Convent, Foertsch said.
Staff members had been screened as they reported for work each day and their temperatures taken. More safeguards are in place today as all staff must wear a mask when working. Each staff member will be given a paper bag with masks marked Monday through Sunday so they have a new mask for each day they work, which follows state guidelines, she said. Not done there, all direct-care employees will be required to change into their scrubs when they arrive at the Hankinson-based nursing home, then change out before they leave so their scrubs can be washed on-site, Foertsch said.
“This thing is so contagious and we didn’t want to take the risk. We had already given daycare a separate entry, but it wasn’t enough,” Foertsch said, as the downstairs is needed for staging staff with the new requirements.
Foertsch is working on the assumption that COVID-19 is found locally in greater numbers than the one confirmed case in Richland County. She has a map of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota and daily tracks the virus’ escalation as coronavirus is found in higher numbers within counties that surround Richland in all three states.
“We need to heed these warnings and be cautious,” she said, especially considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are asymptomatic can pass coronavirus without even knowing they have it. Foertsch takes care of the elderly with underlying health conditions, an age group hit particularly hard by coronavirus and accounts for all five deaths in North Dakota. “Our goal is to keep it out of St. Gerard’s. The risk is far too great,” she said.
To decision to move the daycare off-site was made fast, Foertsch said. It was discussed at a management meeting on Thursday, April 2 and by Saturday, April 4 items from the daycare were being moved essentially across the street to Providence Auditorium. The move became necessary and immediate when the decision was made to wear masks and keep scrubs in-house, she said.
St. Gerard’s has 88 employees and 29 residents. The number of daycare children is about 10 per day with so many people home now, she said.
