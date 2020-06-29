Nearly 300 active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, June 29. As of Monday morning, the state is at 79 deaths, 297 active cases (including three in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,163 recoveries and 3,539 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 38 recoveries and records from 1,800 completed tests.
“After investigation, it was discovered that a case (each) in Grand Forks County, Burleigh County and Cass County were from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.
Monday’s total included 26 new cases in Cass County; nine new cases in Burleigh County; three new cases each in Morton and Sioux counties; two new cases each in Grand Forks and Mountrail counties; and one new case each in Oliver and Ward counties. There have been 24 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Sunday, June 28.
Nearly 180,590 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday. More than 105,690 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 227 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
