Richland County, North Dakota, is changing its COVID-19 risk level.
Starting Friday, Oct. 30, the county is classified as having a high risk level, or orange according to the ND Smart Restart color-coded health guidance. Since by-county color coding began earlier in September, Richland County has alternated between low (green) and moderate (yellow) risk levels.
The new orange color marks the first time Richland County has been in the high risk level since the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Dakota. The next highest risk level is red, or critical.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in much of North Dakota, with records for new and active cases repeatedly being set and exceeded. While the state does not have a mask mandate, cities including Fargo and school districts including Wahpeton Public Schools have enacted mandates.
Twenty-four of North Dakota's 53 counties, including Richland County, are under the high risk coding as of 5 p.m. Friday. The other high risk counties include Cass, Burleigh, Grand Forks and Ward counties, which frequently report highs in new and active COVID-19 cases according to the North Dakota Department of Health's daily activity reports.
Fifteen North Dakota counties, including Grant, Kidder, Nelson and Stutsman counties, are under the moderate risk coding as of Friday afternoon. The remaining 14 counties, including Ransom and Sargent counties, which share a border with Richland County, are under the low risk coding.
As with previous changes in risk levels, businesses are recommended but not mandated to follow changes in practices. Standards for restaurants and bars in communities under the orange risk level are listed at ndresponse.gov. As a public service, Daily News includes them here:
• Only take-out, curbside, or delivery are recommended.
• If dine-in food and drink services are open, limit occupancy of the room or confined space (indoors) to 25 percent of normal seating capacity but no more than 50 people at a time. Max of 10-person party or one family group per table.
• Allow six feet of distance between tables.
• No standing room options. All food and beverages are consumed seated while social distancing.
• No bar seating unless plexiglass or other physical barrier separates bartender from customer. If bar seating is open, allow for 1-2 guests, with six feet of separation between groups.
• Expand seating outdoors when possible with six feet of spacing between tables.
• Waiting areas (indoor or outdoor) should be marked for social distancing. Only one member of the party should be allowed in the waiting area while other members of the party wait in their vehicle.
Guidelines for gatherings, personal services and more can also be found at ndresponse.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.