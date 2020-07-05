Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday, July 5. As of Sunday morning, the state is at 412 active cases (including two in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,324 recoveries and 3,816 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Sunday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 43 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,856 completed tests, an increase of two tests from Saturday, July 4.
Sunday’s total included 11 new cases in Cass County; nine new cases in Burleigh County; four new cases each in Williams County; three new cases in Stark County; two new cases in Walsh County; and one new case each in Barnes, Cavalier, Dunn, Grand Forks, Morton, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties. There have been 36 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Saturday.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by NDDoH. In addition to the 80 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are nine individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
More than 201,300 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Sunday. Nearly 113,130 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 242 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For the first time in days, less than half of North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases, 201 total, were individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 201 individuals, 129 total, are between ages 20-29.
As of Sunday, there are:
• 24 active cases, none new, among ages 0-9, with 176 recoveries (none new) out of 200 cases
• 28 active cases, five new, among ages 10-19, with 271 recoveries (none new) out of 299 cases
• 129 active cases, 16 new, among ages 20-29, with 787 recoveries (25 new) out of 916 cases
• 72 active cases, one new, among ages 30-39, with 713 recoveries (four new) out of 785 cases
• 43 active cases, two new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 490 recoveries (four new) out of 537 cases
• 56 active cases, four new, among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 350 recoveries (none new) out of 408 cases
• 31 active cases, five new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 257 recoveries (three new) out of 296 cases
• 16 active cases, three new, among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 109 recoveries (none new) out of 141 cases
• 13 active cases, one new, among ages 80 and older, with 50 deaths and 171 recoveries (none new) out of 234 cases
North Dakota’s 80 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 66 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two from Morton County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
The nine additional individuals presumed to have died from or related to COVID-19 include seven from Cass County, one from Walsh County and one from Stutsman County. Three were between ages 50-59, while the other six were ages 70 and older.
The 412 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday include:
• 125 in Cass County
• 117 in Burleigh County
• 35 in Grand Forks County
• 29 in Morton County
• 16 in Williams County
• 14 in Sioux County
• 11 in Mountrail County
• nine each in Stark and Ward counties
• six each in Traill and Walsh counties
• three each in Barnes, McKenzie, Ramsey and Rolette counties
• two each in Cavalier, Dunn, LaMoure, McHenry, Richland and Wells counties
• one each in Benson, Burke, Hettinger, McIntosh, Oliver, Pembina, Pierce, Ransom, Sargent, Steele and Stutsman counties
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
