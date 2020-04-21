North Dakota could re-open as early as May 1

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued guidelines Thursday for gradually reopening the state’s economy, which could be as early as May 1.
“As the state continues working to implement, expand and improve upon these areas with a whole-of-government approach, the North Dakota Department of Commerce will lead the reopening planning efforts, which Burgum dubbed ‘North Dakota Smart Restart,’” he said.
In order to begin reopening businesses and schools beyond April 30, the governor said North Dakota needs “robust” testing capacity and contact tracing infrastructure, effective quarantine measures, adequate personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, sufficient hospital capacity, protection for the state’s most vulnerable populations such as senior citizens and plans to address a possible resurgence of the virus.
Over the next few days, Commerce, which began forming an Economic Resiliency Team at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, will work directly with associations that represent the businesses affected by the closures to develop new standard operating procedures for a graduated safe reopening, Burgum’s office said.
Other governors will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in their states. They are governors Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Mike DeWine (Ohio), Tony Evers (Wisconsin), Tim Walz (Minnesota), JB Pritzker (Illinois), Eric Holcomb (Indiana), and Andy Beshear (Kentucky).
Stimulus checks
Checks for millions of Americans, a key part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, started to roll out last week.
The Internal Revenue Service is sending $1,200 payments to individuals with adjusted gross income below $75,000 and $2,400 to married couples filing taxes jointly who earn less than 0,000. The government will also pay $500 per qualifying child.
The money will appear automatically in your bank account if the IRS has your account information on file from previous years’ tax returns.
Chad Benson of Hankinson said the stimulus funds are necessary to many people. He isn’t sold on these checks providing long-term stability, so hopes this stalemate with coronavirus ends soon.
Benson does take issue with the fact that people older than 18 years old still being claimed as dependents by their parents do not receive a check. “This is a very at-risk population as many of them work in the service industry, which has been shut down,” Benson said.
Those stimulus payments are the first step in getting people back to work and jump-starting the economy, said Jason Monilaws of Hankinson.
“This money is important to people, no doubt,” Monilaws said.
Monilaws is a teacher at Hankinson Public School and long-time football coach. Exactly how coronavirus will affect fall sports weighs heavily on him since it already has stalled each spring sport. While the spring season hasn’t officially been called by the North Dakota High School Activities Association, students cannot do anything but practice from their homes in their respective sports.
Monilaws also worries about schools re-opening before safeguards are adequately set in place to protect him, his children and wife, who also is a teacher at Hankinson.
“I don’t know that I want to go back unless it’s safe. Will it be safe? I just don’t know,” he said. “This will be a long process and a vaccine is a long time in coming.”
School children’s new normal
It isn’t known when or even if North Dakota children will return to school beyond their kitchen counters. Distance education has been implemented by each school district within the state for an undetermined amount of time.
Distance education wasn’t even on the proverbial radar until coronavirus forced state officials to look at different ways of containing the spread of coronavirus, especially when it was recommended that no more than 10 people gather in a public space.
DeeAnn Mauch said there have been challenges with distance education for her four children. She said teachers, parents and children all share in this new adjustment stage.
In week three of distance learning, she said she and her children settled into a routine that has become their new normal. Her children work hard in the mornings to complete their assignments or work ahead on projects. They look forward to class Zoom and Google Meet lessons with teachers.
“The kids mostly miss their interaction with teachers, friends and family. They are a huge part of what used to be our children’s daily norm before coronavirus came into existence,” Mauch said.
The first week was chaotic with working out technology issues. There were tears, Mauch said, especially considering how her children missed their daily connection with classmates. Since then, the Mauch children also now have a feeling of empowerment, she said, as they have some control in completing assignments at their own pace. Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Messenger Kids, Meet and FaceTime are the many online platforms being used now to connect with people around them, she said.
“No one was expecting this new and very difficult existence of self-isolation. We all just need to work harder to be more understanding of each other and to reach out in new ways,” Mauch said.
Distance education — chem style
Lidgerwood High School junior Kendra Kaczynski said it has not been an easy adjustment to continue classes at home, especially having to learn from videos on a computer instead of face-to-face. She is taking chemistry this year, a subject not easily taught through distance education, especially the chemistry labs. She recently did a science experiment by writing an invisible message with lemon juice, then used heat to make the message appear. Today’s experiments are ones that can be done with home-based products since the school buildings are closed.
“It was not as fun as doing an experiment with classmates, but it worked for being stuck at home,” she said.
Lily Baldwin hopes to return to school at some point this year. She is a senior missing out on her last quarter of high school. She said it’s crazy to think she might not ever join classmates at Lidgerwood High School, that distance education will complete the school year.
Not really a fan of online learning, she said getting used to using the computer as her only classroom has been challenging.
“The distance education took some getting used to since I’m not as technologically advanced as some people, but I’ve gotten a pretty good hang of it. I would rather have all the textbooks and no technology,” she said.
She is a track athlete and has been working out to keep in shape for a season that might not ever happen. She was featured in the April 14 edition of the News Monitor working out to a video put together by Lidgerwood track coaches Whitney Peterson and Kailynn Barrett. She said Kailynn has been making the videos herself.
Lidgerwood junior Katie Willprecht also is getting used to her new online classrooms.
“It’s crazy how you can dislike going to school, but when it’s gone, you want to go back,” she said. “It was nice to have a break and just figure things out for my future, but I’m ready to go back,” she said.
Faith Fredrickson said distance learning has been going well since she can take her time with assignments and not feel rushed. She has distanced herself to be safe, but does leave her house Fridays to go to work, she said. She also is a fan of being able to watch Netflix at any time of the day.
