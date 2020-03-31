Quantcast
North Dakota newspapers remind you that you are not alone

North Dakotans have a long and remarkable history of standing together during times of crisis and emergency.

The coronavirus pandemic is no different.

Everywhere you look friends and neighbors are reaching out to help friends and neighbors who are struggling through what is perhaps the worst public health crisis in our history.

One thing that IS different this time is the proliferation of news and information sources, some of them important and accurate, others spreading fear and misinformation.

In dealing with this crisis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has repeatedly called out the importance of dealing with “facts over fear,” of relying on trusted information and understanding what may be misinformation.

At a time when so many of us are or feel we’re on our own, the News Monitor is there with you, providing reliable, trusted, factual, and multi-sourced information to help you make sense of the situation, to steer you toward any help you may need, and to offer reassurance and a calm, steady hand.

Like any other businesses, newspapers feel the effects of the crisis. Many have staffers working from home so they can continue to provide vital news safely. Most have removed paywalls from coverage of novel coronavirus so it is available to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. Many advertisers have closed or curtailed their businesses. Our staffs are working around the clock to knock down rumors and to report, check and distribute verified information to help our communities in a time of need.

This week newspapers across the state and nation are bringing you the message that “When you’re on your own, we’re there with you.” An important part of that message is a series of reminders:

• Health care providers of all types deserve our deep and heartfelt thanks for working in harm’s way to keep our community as healthy as possible.

• All of us have a personal responsibility to employ healthy practices from hand washing to social distancing to being “North Dakota smart” instead of “North Dakota tough.”

• Remember your local businesses that need help staying afloat now so they can be there for us when this is over and done.

• Remember those who have been laid off or furloughed because the economy has ground to a standstill, and the relief organizations who need your support to provide desperately needed help.

There is no doubt that by working together we will emerge from this crisis healthy and strong. Until then, be well and look after one another.

