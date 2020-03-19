Quantcast

North Dakota now has seven cases of coronavirus

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
North Dakota now has seven cases of coronavirus

The North Dakota Department of Health Division of Microbiology has conducted 109 total tests Wednesday for COVID-19 as of 5 p.m., with one additional new positive case in Morton County since 9:30 a.m. for a statewide total of seven.

The state lab has conducted 362 total tests with 355 negative results.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories