Number of active COVID-19 cases drops in Richland County

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, June 19. As of Friday morning, the state is at 76 deaths, 310 active cases (including eight in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,840 recoveries and 3,226 positive cases to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Friday. The individual was a woman in her 90s from Cass County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health stated.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Friday by NDDoH. As of Friday, the county has had 37 COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries and records from 1,677 completed tests.
Friday’s total included 13 new cases in Cass County; eight new cases in Burleigh County; three new cases in Stark County; two new cases in Grand Forks and Sioux counties; and one new case each in Dunn, McHenry, McKenzie, Pierce and Ward counties. There have been 31 recoveries since Thursday, June 18.
Nearly 148,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Friday. More than 92,600 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 210 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.