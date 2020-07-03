Number of local active COVID-19 cases increases to two

Sixty-five new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, July 3. As of Friday morning, the state is at 376 active cases (including two in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,266 recoveries and 3,722 positive cases to date.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health. In addition to the 80 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are nine individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Friday. The county has had 42 COVID-19 cases to date, 40 recoveries and records from 1,846 completed tests.
Friday’s total included 21 new cases in Burleigh County; 18 new cases in Cass County; seven new cases each in Grand Forks and Morton counties; two new cases in Sioux County; and one new case each in Barnes, Burke, Mountrail, Ramsey, Richland, Rolette, Traill, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties. There have been 31 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Thursday, July 2.
More than 193,050 COVID-10 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Friday. More than 110,570 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 237 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Friday’s report indicated that more than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 180 total, are individuals age 20-39. More than 60 percent of the majority group, 120 total individuals, are between age 20-29.
As of Friday, there are:
• 20 active cases, 10 new, among ages 0-9, with 175 recoveries out of 195 cases
• 23 active cases, three new, among ages 10-19, with 269 recoveries out of 292 cases
• 120 active cases, 22 new, among ages 20-29, with 759 recoveries out of 879 cases
• 70 active cases, 10 new, among ages 30-39, with 702 recoveries out of 772 cases
• 45 active cases, six new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 483 recoveries out of 532 cases
• 49 active cases, eight new, among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 349 recoveries out of 400 cases
• 29 active cases, four new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 251 recoveries out of 288 cases
• 11 active cases, none new, among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 108 recoveries out of 135 cases
• nine active cases, two new, among ages 80 and older, with 50 deaths and 170 recoveries out of 229 cases
North Dakota’s 80 COVID-19 deaths to date include 66 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two from Morton County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
The nine additional individuals presumed to have died from COVID-19 include seven from Cass County, one from Walsh County and one from Stutsman County, Forum News Service reported. Three were between ages 50-59, while the other six were ages 70 and older.
The 376 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday include:
• 119 in Cass County
• 104 in Burleigh County
• 31 in Grand Forks County
• 29 in Morton County
• 16 in Sioux County
• 12 in Williams County
• eight in Mountrail County
• seven in Ward County
• six in Stark, Traill and Walsh counties
• three in McKenzie and Rolette counties
• two in Barnes, Dunn, LaMoure, Ramsey, Richland, Sargent and Wells counties
• one in Benson, Burke, Cavalier, Hettinger, McHenry, McIntosh, Mercer, Oliver, Pierce, Renville, Steele and Stutsman counties
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
