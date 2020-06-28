Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday, June 28. As of Sunday morning, the state is at 79 deaths, 277 active cases (including three in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,139 recoveries and 3,495 positive cases to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday. The individual was a woman in her 80s from Cass County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Sunday by NDDoH. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 38 recoveries and records from 1,785 completed tests.
Sunday’s total included 15 new cases in Cass County; seven new cases in Burleigh County; five new cases in Grand Forks County; three new cases in Williams County; two new cases in Stark County; and one new case each in Grant, McIntosh, Mountrail, Traill and Walsh counties. There have been 20 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Saturday, June 27.
Nearly 177,230 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Sunday. Exactly 103,925 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-four individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 226 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
