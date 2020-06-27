Number of local COVID-19 cases holds at four total

Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Saturday, June 27. As of Saturday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 261 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,119 recoveries and 3,458 positive cases to date.
Saturday’s total included 12 new cases in Cass County; 11 new cases in Burleigh County; four new cases in Morton County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; two new cases in LaMoure County; and new case each in Barnes, Ransom, Sioux, Traill, Walsh and Ward counties. There have been 29 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Friday, June 26.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 37 recoveries and records from 1,771 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
Nearly 174,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday. Nearly 102,520 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-three individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 225 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.