One new COVID-19 death Monday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed its 12th death from or related to COVID-19 Monday, Dec. 7.
The deceased was a man in his 70s, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County came in at No. 9 out of 53 counties statewide for active COVID-19 cases Monday, its third consecutive day at that rank.
In addition to the new death, Richland County confirmed eight new cases and 132 active cases Monday. The new cases are down from the 12 new cases confirmed Sunday, Dec. 6. The active cases are down from the 133 active cases confirmed Sunday.
Richland County’s record for new cases, 42 total, was confirmed Thursday, Dec. 3. Its record for active cases, 160 total, was confirmed Nov. 23, 2020. The county first reached the No. 9 statewide rank, its highest position to date, Saturday, Dec. 5.
As of Monday, Richland County is between Stark County (154 active cases) and Stutsman County (120 active cases), according to NDDoH.
North Dakota confirmed 365 new COVID-19 cases and 4,758 active cases Monday. The new cases are down from Sunday’s 474 new cases. The active cases are down from Sunday’s 4,969 cases.
Monday marks the fourth consecutive day for declining new and active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. The state’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Nov. 11, 2020. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278, was confirmed Nov. 14, 2020.
Nine COVID-19 or related deaths, all men, up from Sunday’s six and bringing North Dakota’s total to 1,022, were confirmed Monday. In addition to the Richland County man, NDDoH reported the deaths of a man in his 40s from Foster County, a man in his 60s from McKenzie County, one man each in their 70s from Rolette and Stutsman counties, one man each in their 80s from Cass and Pierce counties and one man each in their 90s from Morton and Pierce counties.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Monday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Monday, there are 304 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Sunday’s 305 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,287 COVID-19 cases, 1,143 recoveries (including nine with a Sunday recovery date) and 12 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday. A total of 54 new tests were processed, with 28 individuals being tested for the first time, NDDoH reported.
The county’s 132 active cases include 24 among ages 20-29, 17 each (34 total) among ages 40-49 and 60-69, 15 among ages 50-59, 14 among ages 15-19, 13 among ages 30-39, 12 among ages 6-11, nine among ages 12-14, five among ages 70-79, four among ages 0-5 and two among ages 80 and older.
Statewide, a total of 888 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by 712 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,196,950 processed COVID-19 tests (including 4,824 new), 83,342 confirmed cases, 77,562 recoveries (including 462 with a Sunday recovery date) and 1,022 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday. A total of 1,072 individuals received their first COVID-19 tests Sunday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 1,022 COVID-19 or related deaths, 654 as of Monday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 193 among ages 70-79 and 98 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 77 deaths include 50 among ages 50-59, 17 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 36 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in December and 420 deaths to date for November.
Fifty-two North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, NDDoH reported. The exception is Billings County. Thirty-eight counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 110 cases; Grand Forks County, 38 cases; Burleigh County, 36 cases; Ramsey County, 23 cases; Rolette County, 21 cases; and Ward County, 18 cases. Richland County’s eight new cases came in at No. 10, tied with Stutsman County.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 1,092 cases; Burleigh County, 673 cases; Grand Forks County, 401 cases; Ward County, 395 cases; and Morton County, 202 cases.
Richland County, as mentioned, is No. 9 for active cases as of Monday. Coming in at No. 6 is Williams County, with 166 active cases. It’s followed by Rolette County (156 active cases) and Stark County (155 cases), with the top 10 being completed by Stutsman County (120 active cases).
Barnes and Ramsey counties, as of Monday, are the only other North Dakota counties with 100 or more active COVID-19 cases. Barnes County confirmed 102 active cases, NDDoH reported. Ramsey County confirmed 100 active cases.
More than 46 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 33.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.