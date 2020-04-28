Picturing a new normal

Shelter in place. Self isolation. Quarantine. These terms all mean the same thing — people are staying home in the face of a global pandemic caused by COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. This is a unique time in our history you can capture by taking pictures of what is happening inside and outside your home while trying to create normalcy during a difficult time. Send the best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com
• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
