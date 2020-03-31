Plea from a mother: ‘I want Hunter to be able to walk the halls one more time’

Aaron and Tracy Medenwaldt’s children keep busy while being homebound. From left: Cammeo and Rhubee are coloring, while Lilian (fourth grade), Shylin (sixth grade), Oaklee (eighth grade), Hunter (12th grade) and Buxten (preschool) do their homework. The computer starts with Hunter since he is a high school senior, then shifts between the other Medenwaldt children according to school needs and their ages.