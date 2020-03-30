President extends social distancing guidelines another two weeks

President Donald Trump Sunday extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines until April 30, an acknowledgment of the dire nature of the public health crisis from a president who had been eager to get the nation back to work.
As of Monday morning, at least 141,995 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories, tested positive for coronavirus. At least 2,486 patients have died.
"The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. I will say it again. The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks ... Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30, to slow the spread," Trump said in a Rose Garden briefing on the coronavirus crisis.
It was a reversal of sorts for Trump, who has been frustrated with the economic impact of the crisis. Last week he said he would re-evaluate the White House's “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines, which were set to expire Tuesday when the 15 days were up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.