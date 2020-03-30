Quantcast

President extends social distancing guidelines another two weeks

President Donald Trump Sunday extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines until April 30, an acknowledgment of the dire nature of the public health crisis from a president who had been eager to get the nation back to work.

As of Monday morning, at least 141,995 people across every state, plus Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories, tested positive for coronavirus. At least 2,486 patients have died.

"The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. I will say it again. The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks ... Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30, to slow the spread," Trump said in a Rose Garden briefing on the coronavirus crisis.

It was a reversal of sorts for Trump, who has been frustrated with the economic impact of the crisis. Last week he said he would re-evaluate the White House's “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines, which were set to expire Tuesday when the 15 days were up.

