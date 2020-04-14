Readers say N.D. is not prepared for COVID-19

Let me start by stating my husband Todd recovered from his mystery fever. After one week of being “symptomatic,” he was finally tested and found negative for coronavirus — he had influenza A.
Cool and calm went right out the door. How do you not feel panic when a loved one spikes a fever above 101.4 degrees during today’s pandemic? My initial thought was Todd had coronavirus, an illness some people are dying from because they cannot breathe. It took a full week before he was tested, a common occurrence across the country as a shortage of tests makes it impossible to test everyone, or accurately predict how many COVID-19 cases there really are here.
You think coronavirus isn’t hitting North Dakota because the number of people testing positive is among the lowest in the country. Think again. Coronavirus is affecting everything you do today. It’s here, even in Richland County, where we still report only one confirmed case.
My column written for the March 31 News Monitor spurred unexpected emails from readers across the state struggling with coronavirus in some manner. One writer talked about their doctor spouse who works at a hospital found within the state. I will not identify the city nor hospital to protect this source.
Gov. Burgum talks about our hospitals being ready to tackle coronavirus, pointing to the low number of cases hospitalized. “We’re ready for this to ramp up,” he says.
The writer portrayed a different side, where this hospital didn’t have protocols or protections in place for staff or patients during the early go-round. The hospital today is still short on personal protective equipment, especially masks. Staff are given one-use masks to be worn all week, and there were no isolation suits for staff or isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients. Healthcare workers are getting sick when North Dakota isn’t even close to peaking.
Another writer lives in the oil patch of western North Dakota. She worries about a rapid escalation of coronavirus there, especially since out-of-state workers testing positive are not included in North Dakota’s numbers. So if a rig worker lives in another state, but works here and tests positive for coronavirus, their number is included in their state of residence — not North Dakota’s.
“We hear reports of cluster cases — five or more in a specific location — that we know are true because the North Dakota Department of Health was doing contact investigations. Numbers for that county never went up and Williams County was still showing zero cases of coronavirus at the time,” she said.
Low positive numbers create a false sense of security, leading many to believe they can carry on with their lives without consequences. By the way, hoarding is happening there too. She hasn’t seen anything over a four-pack of toilet paper for a month, and just sent her sister a huge care package of meat because they can’t keep it on the shelf in her state.
“Most of us, want the state shut down,” she wrote. “We don’t want this to drag out until fall or worse. The consensus is that a short-term shut down is much better” for everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.